The Week's Coolest Space Photos

Every day satellites are zooming through space, snapping incredible pictures of Earth, the solar system and outer space. Here are the highlights from this week.

Mercury's Morning Meteor Showers (Header Image)

Scientists used models along with earlier findings from the MESSENGER mission to shed light on how certain types of comets influence the micrometeoroids that preferentially impact Mercury on the dawn side of the planet.



[Read more]

Hinode's View Of The Total Solar Eclipse

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/380c4220d2c94e5a83193cc6564dcac7_a6b1c056cc2b4d5aabc7f2e32c0f33e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

As millions of Americans watched the total solar eclipse that crossed the contiguous United States on Aug. 21, 2017, the international Hinode solar observation satellite captured its own images of the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon as it orbited the planet.



[Read more]

The Dust Orbitting Tabby's Star

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c21aefbb894d497d8e808561e9f22952_a6b1c056cc2b4d5aabc7f2e32c0f33e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Astronomers have found the dimming of the star over long periods appears to be weaker at longer infrared wavelengths of light and stronger at shorter ultraviolet wavelengths. Such reddening is characteristic of dust particles and inconsistent with more fanciful "alien megastructure" concepts, which would evenly dim all wavelengths of light.



[Read more]

The Dark Side Of Saturn

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5b55a8aa839647f7bdcb213a51ba9a64_a6b1c056cc2b4d5aabc7f2e32c0f33e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Stunning views like this image of Saturn's night side are only possible thanks to our robotic emissaries like Cassini [...] Because Earth is closer to the Sun than Saturn, observers on Earth only see Saturn's day side. With spacecraft, we can capture views (and data) that are simply not possible from Earth, even with the largest telescopes.

[Read more]

Dual Supermassive Black Holes

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/61d55b29f164462c9b4886f2377ddb2b_a6b1c056cc2b4d5aabc7f2e32c0f33e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

​Astronomers have identified a bumper crop of dual supermassive black holes in the centers of galaxies. This discovery could help astronomers better understand how giant black holes grow and how they may produce the strongest gravitational wave signals in the Universe.

[Read more]

95 Minutes Over Jupiter

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b57b58955ad4483ab235acd5ae7d423e_a6b1c056cc2b4d5aabc7f2e32c0f33e4_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Once every 53 days, Juno swings close to Jupiter, speeding over its clouds. In just two hours, the spacecraft travels from a perch over Jupiter's north pole through its closest approach (perijove), then passes over the south pole on its way back out.



[Read more]