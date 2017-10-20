The Week's Coolest Space Photos

An Illustration Of A Neutron Star Collision (Header Image)

​The rippling space-time grid represents gravitational waves that travel out from the collision, while the narrow beams show the bursts of gamma rays that are shot out just seconds after the gravitational waves.

[Read more]

The Aftermath Of Two Neutron Stars Merging

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2cf68bc836a047fa9ae2ebda28816d11_e40f6ca8bf1c4352baaa3cf6c1bed06a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

This image from the VIMOS instrument on ESO’s Very Large Telescope at the Paranal Observatory in Chile shows the galaxy NGC 4993 [...] The galaxy is not itself unusual, but it contains something never before witnessed, the aftermath of the explosion of a pair of merging neutron stars, a rare event called a kilonova.



[Read more]

A Pi-Shaped Hole On The Sun

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/873904a952e040b49fc29436180b3f80_e40f6ca8bf1c4352baaa3cf6c1bed06a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

The dark structure, shaped kind of like the Pi symbol, spreads across much of the top of the sun. Though one cannot tell from this image and video clip in false-color extreme ultraviolet light, it is spewing high-speed solar wind particles into space and has been doing this all week.



[Read more]

Saturn's Polar Lights

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e772bd72555c4250a6a4253c3d9c1fb4_e40f6ca8bf1c4352baaa3cf6c1bed06a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

On Sept. 14, 2017, one day before making its final plunge into Saturn's atmosphere, NASA's Cassini spacecraft used its Ultraviolet Imaging Spectrograph, or UVIS, instrument to capture this final view of ultraviolet auroral emissions in the planet's north polar region.

[Read more]

Caught In A Dust Trap

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c4a1d4c5087145fbaf4b97b413fdfaa3_e40f6ca8bf1c4352baaa3cf6c1bed06a_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This image from the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) shows V1247 Orionis, a young, hot star surrounded by a dynamic ring of gas and dust, known as a circumstellar disc.



[Read more]