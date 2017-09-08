Our Favorite Sneakers For Fall

Just like going back to school, September kind of sucks. Sure, the chilled winds of possibility are starting to swirl. But mainly it's a whole lot of atmospheric indecision. It's hot, it's cold, it's raining, it's — oh, it’s seriously going to be 75 degrees in the morning and drop to 42˚ tonight? Cool. Here are the very best sneakers to deal with whatever the hell is going on out there.​

Is It Really A Sneaker Guide Without Some Jordans?

Expect some “where’d you get those?” because these all-leather Jordans are mighty good looking.



At the intersection of TOMS, Allbirds, and Keds is Sanuk’s Guide shoe. It’s an attractive but humble canvas shoe that’s perfect for slipping into fall.



Not only does the TechLoom Pro make it sound like there’s some sexy technology involved, it happens to be a shoe in which you can both work out and walk around looking good. Also, “socklike comfort”? Sign us up.



Banish from your mind the slipper-esque TOMS of yore: TOMS does sneakers now. These shoes retain the canvas-wrap look, but they kick it up a notch in edge and flair.



Take a step out of your gray color palette. These Woolrich “Fashion Sneakers” have all the modesty of your average svelte (felt) kicks, but with the addition of statement laces in bright blue.



When a shoe’s named after a notoriously speedy messenger god (No, not Nike. The other one.), you know it’s good. It’s super lightweight and slips on and off easily, qualities the Romans also probably prioritized. This shoe is comfortable as hell and good for both activity and the everyday.



There are no words that better describe an early-fall wardrobe than “lightweight wool,” and that’s exactly what these Le Moutons are. Merino Wool is naturally sweat-wicking and will automatically make you seem sophisticated, yet sensible.



While not technically sneakers, we thought these were worth mentioning because 1. They look cool. 2. They’re very comfortable. And 3. The company, Patara, is a champion for fair trade practices.

If you’re more of a true-blue sneaker person, these look as sleek and high-tech as they feel. They’re extraordinarily light and breathable, and they look really good, too.



These Piumas are a lot like the suede Pumas of your youth. They augment your outfit in elegance, but they’re also designed as flexible, lightweight walking shoes. Live the dream.



Aside from their extremely fall colors, these are the perfect marriage of style and comfort. You don’t even have to go through Space Camp to get ‘em.



Dress shoe disguised as a sneaker, or sneaker masquerading as a dress shoe? Either way, these Ted Bakers make it work.







No, really: these are insanely light and flexible. There’s nothing better than a flyknit shoe to get you around.



Depending on the color scheme you choose, these can show off like the Adidas they are, or look a little more subtle. Either way, they’re crazy snug and soft.















