Meet The Smartwatch That's Beating Out Apple And Google

"Ugh," you might be thinking. "Not another smartwatch," you might also be thinking. And we get it. There are a lot of wearables and a lot of them are dumb. But we're just a team, standing in front of you, asking you to love this watch. Give your jaded, device-wearing dreams another chance, because the Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is honestly, truly very good.

1. It's Affordable

No need to donate plasma to be able to afford this bad larry. The Ticwatch, unlike the Apple Watch, Android Wear or other comparable watches, is way under $200. And for all its functionality, that's a great deal.

2. It's User-friendly

One of Ticwatch's primary goals was to simplify the user experience. While the use of apps that might overload the whole system is more limited than that of the Apple Watch, the Ticwatch delivers all the notifications your heart would ever desire. And that's the real point of a smartwatch, right?



To keep you on top of things, not necessarily to replace your smartphone entirely (god forbid). Email — check. Messages — check. The 'gram — check. Even navigation instructions, so you don't have to stare down the Google maps dot like a nerd.

3. It's iOS And Android Compatible

Picture this: a vendor-agnostic device that won't sputter out for one OS versus the other. All your aforementioned Android and iPhone notifications, come through like an Ina Garten chicken piccata recipe — flawlessly.

4. You Can Take Calls

Oddly enough, it's nearly impossible to find a wearable under $200 that you can take calls from. You can with the Ticwatch. This is an especially handy feature when you need it.

5. It Looks Good

We know, it's what's inside that counts but it helps that the Ticwatch is pretty to look at, too. It features a 400 x 400-pixel OLED display that's vibrant and rich, and is IP65 rated, meaning it can handle a few dips in the pool this summer. It's sleek and streamlined enough to look good at the office, and at the bar.

The Ticwatch 2 Active Smartwatch is a Kickstarter success story for good reason — and you can pick it up here for $169.99. That's reduced from the original price of $199.99.







If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

