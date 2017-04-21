The 14 Best Smart Home Gadgets For Under $100

With innovation comes technology and with technology comes convenience and with all of it comes a price tag. Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be a big one.

We've partnered with the experts at Reviewed.com to pick the 14 best smart home devices for under $100. The Reviewed team has giant, state-of-the-art labs where they test these products (+ thousands more) all day. So when we say experts, we mean it.​

A cool thing about 2017 is that when we yell at technology, it answers back. By now you probably know what’s up with Amazon’s Alexa and the devices it’s available on. The Dot is the cheapest of these devices, making on-demand news, music, alarms, movie times, restaurant recommendations available for about $50. You can also link it with other smart-home devices to trigger lights, appliances, etc. with the sound of your voice.

Check out Reviewed’s full list of Alexa-compatible products here.



~$60 on Amazon

Smart lighting is getting more and more affordable*. Which means it’s getting more popular, with Phillips Hue lighting the way ;) This starter kit is easy to set up and even easier to use. Connect the Hue Bridge to your WiFi network, screw the bulbs into pre-existing sockets and then start playing around with the features, which include: automatically turning off lights when you leave the house, making lights warmer or cooler throughout the day, and dimming lights with Siri and/or Alexa commands.



~$100 on Amazon

It’s almost as if your smoke alarm is punishing you for not ordering take out. No! There is no fire! I’m just trying to cook this piece of bacon please let me live! So, if you hate when the alarm goes off but not as much as you hate fire in your house, this solution is a godsend. You can silence it with your smartphone, and, if the smoke levels get too high, the system will trigger a voice alarm with location information, an 85dB horn, and a red pulsing LED.

~$95 on Amazon

Garages can be one of the softest points of entry into your home, especially for visitors you’d rather not have in your home. This garage controller will alert you when it's been opened, closed, or left opened after you leave. It even provides remote control through iOS and Android smartphones from almost anywhere.

~$25 on Amazon

This smart outlet makes your everyday devices work a little harder for you. Just plug TP-Link's smart outlet into any socket, connect it to your Wi-Fi network, and whatever you plug into that can be controlled remotely using a smartphone, tablet, or Amazon Alexa devices. You can even monitor energy levels, so you know which electronics consume the most, and set up schedules to automatically turn devices off and on at certain times of the day.



~$42 on Amazon

This is just like the TP-Link Smart Plug except better. And more expensive. The iDevices Switch doesn’t take up the full outlet (unlike the TP-Link) and has a built-in nightlight and Apple HomeKit so you can call out commands to Siri and have the plug respond accordingly. Although this is Siri we’re talking about, so you never know.

~$48 on Amazon

This smart light system is slightly more complicated to set up because it requires installation, but it’s worth it. The WeMo Light Switch looks like a normal switch but connects to your home's Wi-Fi network so it can be combined with other smart devices, controlled remotely or through Alexa commands. Here's to never walking into a dark house (and wondering where the axe murderer is) again!

~$60 on Amazon

No one thinks about water detection until the basement is flooded, and the box of Beanie Babies you’ve been “biding your time with” are ruined. This sensor alerts you to possible flooding issue via audible and visual alerts, as well as smartphone notifications. You, your downstairs neighbors, and your future Beanie Baby profits with thank you.

~$30 on Amazon

Roku's latest product is also its cheapest. The mini media streamer delivers instant access to over 350,000 movies and TV shows to any TV with an available HDMI port. (If you don't have that, the Express+ supports a composite connection.) Once plugged in, hook it up to your home's Wi-Fi and start binging in full 1080p HD with Dolby audio. It even comes with an easy remote to navigate through everything on-screen. Bye real world, see you never.

~$100 on Amazon

This security camera is 1) one of the most affordable indoor options available and 2) insanely easy to use. It works with your existing Wi-Fi network to deliver clear, live 720p video to iOS and Android devices. Here’s the real kicker: it runs on two AA batteries, making it easy to place anywhere.

~$75 on Amazon

Hey, did you know being a parent is hard? No really, it is! Super hard. And when you’re covered in spit running off of two minutes sleep, you will spend any amount of money to get your baby quiet. Good thing this rocker is on the cheaper side. Besides giving you a comfy plush spot to prop up your newborn, this highly-acclaimed rocker has high-tech features that lets you change the rocker’s motion, music, sound, and vibrations from any iOS or Android device.

~$20 on Amazon

This smart bulb is the easiest way to start dabbling in smart home technology. Just screw the TP-Link LB100 into any existing light socket, download the app, connect the bulb to your Wi-Fi, and start dimming, scheduling lights, or making other lighting tweaks remotely with your smartphone. It even works with Amazon Alexa so you can trigger lighting scenes by calling out commands. Alexa! *slips into sweatpants and takes out reheated molten lava cake* Please ~set the mood~.

~$35 on Amazon

This is a great solve for when you want new smoke detectors but don't want to install new smoke detectors. Next time you change the batteries in your existing detectors, pop in the Roost Smart Battery. That easy swap will turn any smoke or CO2 detector into a smart device that can notify you of danger or (maybe even more importantly) be silenced with a smartphone.

~$100 on Amazon

The SmartThings Hub is made to work with pretty much any device you can imagine. In one place, you can start connecting lighting, security, audio, video, comfort, and many other home systems under one app, whether you have two devices or 200 or, hell, 2,000 even. We're not here to judge.

~$130 on Amazon

From the time we created this list to the time it went live, this smart slow cooker went off sale and over the $100 mark. However, it's so good we wanted to mention it in case Crock Pot has another Amazon sale. In general, crock pots are the shit. And smart crock pots? They are really the shit. This slow cooker comes with WeMo technology, so you can adjust cooking times or temperatures on the fly from the free WeMo app. And, if you're just running late, you can shift it to warm so dinner won't get overcooked.

