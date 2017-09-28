The 5 Best Slim Wallets For Under $50

Ultimately, we just want a wallet to successfully hold our monies without feeling like a brick in our pants. Everything else is just gravy. ​

Do you own only three pairs of shoes and sleep on a mattress on the ground to keep things "simple"? The Decadent Minimalist Wallet may be for you. It may look like a tiny sliver of aluminum, but this ultra-sleek wallet will keep up to four cards as secure as any wallet out there.

Get it for $49 (28% off).



Pickpockets are not exactly old news, but there's a new player in the game: electronic skimmers. The HuMn Aluminum RFID-Blocking Mini Wallet works to protect your credit cards and ID from being electronically stolen by a passerby. Plus it's roomy enough to house up to six cards, cash, and other necessities.

It's currently 49% off, just $29.99.

If you never leave the house without all your cards, some cash (just in case), an emergency piece of gum, some Advil...this one is for you. The Dash 4.0 RFID-Blocking Wallet fits a hell of a lot of stuff, without looking like it. It's thinner than your iPhone but roomy on the inside.

Get the clown car of wallets for $19.99.

If you view every day as a blank canvas begging for adventure, you should probably start preparing for it. The A4 Three-Plate Aluminum Wallet` can be configured in multiple ways, and even packs a bottle opener just in case. DIY your wallet, just like you DIY your life.

It's $39.99—on sale from $52.





Do you believe everything (everything!) should be made of gorgeous, freshly cut wood? Get your flannel out because the Slim Timber Wood Card Wallet is about to complete you. Each wallet is handcrafted out of genuine rosewood or walnut and leather, delivering a one-of-the-kind grain each time.

Get yours for $25.99, that's 25% off for a limited time.









