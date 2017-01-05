The 5 Best Skills You Should Learn In 2017

Hate is a strong word that should be reserved for slow walkers and terrible jobs. If the latter applies to you, read on for the five best skills you should learn in 2017 aka right now.

Study up, sit back, and watch the LinkedIn endorsements roll in.​

Project managers are every company’s gurus of organization, efficiency, and workflow. With this PMP certification course, you’ll learn how to successfully execute and deliver upon projects — all on your own time (and not in one of those horrible seminars at the Marriott).

Buy now: Short for “Project Management Professional” (not the song), become a PMP for $39, reduced from $1,295.

Adobe Photoshop is the most globally recognized editing software, and mastering it is a must for all creative and design professionals. Brush up on your skills and become an Adobe Certified Expert after taking this course — one more notch on your professional belt.

Buy now: Over 65 hours of pro instruction for $64, or hundreds off retail.

Marketing is a multifaceted part of any business — and with this course, you’ll learn all the essentials of digital marketing. This bundle includes 22+ hours of training on everything including Google Analytics, Adwords, email marketing, and more.



Buy now: Be like Don Draper, except with digital experience. And no drinking problem. Actually, just be like Peggy. Get started for just $19.

To stop a hacker, you need to think like one — that’s what makes this 2017 IT Security & Ethical Hacking Certification Training so valuable. This course includes over 35 hours on cryptology, identity management, and more...everything you need to become a lean, mean cybersecurity machine.

Buy now: Learn ethical hacking for $29.99, reduced from $1,895.

Learn how to produce software and become invaluable at any company you work at: with this Ultimate SQL Bootcamp, you’ll learn to program using SQL, SQL Server, and Visual Studio. You’ll be getting nods for “best new platform” faster than we can say “Bill Gates”.

Buy now: Is that a promotion we smell? Get this course for $49, or 87% off.





