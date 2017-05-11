9 Swim Shorts You Should Get Before It's Too Late

​Summer may not “officially” “start” until June 21, but we all know that the real kickoff is Memorial Day Weekend. Nose dive into the season with a pair of shorts that are ready to swim laps around your summer plans.

Penfield’s brand-new Pac short is a technical, lightweight short that can be packed away into a zipped pocket on the leg. Stash one in your glovebox or daypack for on-demand comfort as soon as you realize whatever other pants you’re wearing aren’t gonna cut it.





These shorts definitely got the nautical memo. They're stitched to last and feature a drawcord waist and a rounded hem. The thin white stripes will make you as comfortable at the beach as the locals. (If you happen to be in Nantucket.)

The Everyday Short from Myles Apparel sports a minimalist design with clean lines, quick-drying fabric, and a tailored fit. So even though you can put ‘em through the paces of a brutal workout, they’ll also look dang good during down time.

The Breaker Trunks are quick drying and have a sport liner for comfort, plus they’re made in Southern California, where they know a thing or two about swim trunks. They’ve got a considerable amount of stretch woven right into them. Get your cannonballs ready.





These swimming trunks are made from a durable cotton blend and decked with images of everyone's favorite fungus.





Mollusk is the Mecca of San Francisco surf. In the few short years since opening, Mollusk has made such a name for its California-made apparel, handcrafted surf boards, and laid-back Norcal vibes. All of which are designed by local artists from San Francisco’s iconic Sunset District.

Straight out of The 6, Toronto-based Bather Co. makes solid, stylish swimwear in very cool prints (see above) that are ready for the beach. Made from 100% quick-dry polyester with a comfy lining, pockets and an adjustable drawstring, this swimsuit sees your pool plans and raises you a bike ride to the beach.

Roark Revival’s Savage boardshorts are their highest-performing and most functional. They’re loaded with smart design elements like welded zippers, no outseam, seam taping at hem, laser cut draw cord ports and pocket drains. So, yeah. They live up to their name.

Led by surfer legend Kelly Slater, Outerknown is a brand focused on sustainability. It draws inspiration from the salt life and produces apparel to some of the highest standards in the industry. The Nomadic Trunk is up for anything, your trusty companion for all your warm weather adventures.

