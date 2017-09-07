Meet ProductHunt's Favorite SEO

While search engine optimization might be a tried and true way to increase website traffic and acquire new customers, it's a tough nut to crack. Google is the undisputed king of all search engines, with more than 2.3 million searches per minute. That's a huge number of potential eyes on your product or service — but the key question is, how do you reach them?

If we struggle to pay attention long enough to get through a 140 character phrase, you can bet that the start and stop points for most users' Google search results land at page one. Think of your SEO strategy like a map to that mystical land: a good one helps increase your overall traffic and grants you specific, niche visibility where it counts. For example, you've decided to run a puppy rental service. (Sure, why not?) You want your business to pop up first when people type in "team events for companies." (Wow, this really is a genius idea.)

The thing is, like most things in business, developing an SEO strategy takes skill, patience and time. However, like the other things in business, you just use your competitor's winning software, say screw you patience, and chuckle your way to the click bank. Serpstat helps with the latter.





It's got more than 1,400 upvotes to rank as the top SEO Tool on Product Hunt for good reason: it breaks down your SEO strategy using every piece of your website as ammunition. It checks out your performance and ranking with keywords and other search terms, the breadcrumbs that lead users back to your website. Serpstat finds the keywords and keyword chains that users look for when finding your content — and back to that whole competitor thing, they see what businesses similar to yours have used to grow their markets. Because there's no need to completely reinvent the wheel: you can just use the concept that already exists, and make it better.

Serpstat allows business owners and PPC professionals to find keyword variations and search suggestions, discover better long-tail keywords and avoid missing out on potential customers. The service even infinitely stores the top 100 search results for every keyword, not just the rank of one domain for a tracked keyword – plus, you'll get suggestions for how to improve all of it. This wealth of information is displayed on a simple, intuitive interface — meaning you spend less time trying to figure it all out, and more time acquiring new customers.

Buy it here for $34.99, or 98% off.​





