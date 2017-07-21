DIGG PICKS

Can Sandals For Men Be Good?

Is there anything more polarizing than men wearing open-toed shoes? Yes. There are lots of things more polarizing than men wearing open-toed shoes. But still, people really go in on this debate. 

We say: follow your bliss. Trim your toenails, make sure your feet don’t smell, and follow your bliss.

Birkenstocks

$40, Amazon


 



Tevas

$80, Huckberry

 

Nike

$25, Amazon

 

Chacos

$105, Huckberry

 

 

Rainbows

$55, Amazon

 

 


Bally

$295, Amazon

 

Island Slippers

$90, Huckberry

 

2.0 Tevas

$65, Amazon

 

Zendels

$16, Huckberry

 

Marni

$277, Amazon

 


Suicoke

$75, Amazon


 

Adidas

$40, Amazon

 

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.