Can Sandals For Men Be Good?

Is there anything more polarizing than men wearing open-toed shoes? Yes. There are lots of things more polarizing than men wearing open-toed shoes. But still, people really go in on this debate.
We say: follow your bliss. Trim your toenails, make sure your feet don’t smell, and follow your bliss.
Birkenstocks
$40, Amazon
Tevas
$80, Huckberry
Nike
$25, Amazon
Chacos
$105, Huckberry
Rainbows
$55, Amazon
Bally
$295, Amazon
Island Slippers
$90, Huckberry
2.0 Tevas
$65, Amazon
Zendels
$16, Huckberry
Marni
$277, Amazon
Suicoke
$75, Amazon
Adidas
$40, Amazon
