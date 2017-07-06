The Perfect Breakfast-Sandwich Eggs, And Other Recipes To Cook This Week

​​Every week, food writers are writing new recipes and unearthing old ones. Here are some of the most intriguing and appetizing recipes published in recent days.​

Sheet-Pan Eggs

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/d57581c155364db783a05f854a5a7594_9653d7e035e64b85b7005c134f8b8291_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Make homemade breakfast sandwiches that are even better than Egg McMuffins by whirring a bunch of eggs in a blender, pouring them into a rimmed sheet pan, baking them and cutting them into squares. "Imagine a flatter, more custard-like frittata that can serve up to ten people and is super versatile," writes Epicurious' Becky Hughes.

[Epicurious]

Pan-Roasted Salmon With Jalapeño

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e2f9b4303cd040219eaec3be5278df5f_9653d7e035e64b85b7005c134f8b8291_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A quick jalapeño-butter basting sauce gives wild-caught salmon fillets a hit of spice without overpowering their rich but subtle flavor.

[The New York Times]

Grilled Pizza

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/20bf620e74894c4d9aa053f1df14a0f5_9653d7e035e64b85b7005c134f8b8291_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Turning your oven to 500+ degrees Fahrenheit — the ideal temperature for baking pizza — is madness in July. Grilling your pizza not only lets you avoid turning your kitchen into a sauna; it also gives you the opportunity to gently char the top of the pizza before you add sauce and cheese, which means your pizza will never turn out soggy.

[Smitten Kitchen]

Watermelon-Sesame Poke Bowls

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ef218eda611542fc9db30ea99c7bcbf2_9653d7e035e64b85b7005c134f8b8291_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

These are faux poke bowls — they look like the real thing, but the main ingredient is watermelon, not fish. If you're getting bored of eating perfectly ripe watermelon by itself, or if you've been looking for a way to incorporate it into your main course, this recipe is the perfect way to do it.

[Cooking Light]

Black Cherry And Cinnamon Sorbet

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7ef73045ab7e417fa3dbdfe8ae718fd1_9653d7e035e64b85b7005c134f8b8291_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

This frozen dessert is as simple as it gets, containing just sugar, cinnamon, lemon juice and loads of fresh cherries. Some of the cherries are chopped, while the rest are blended into a liquid, which results in a varied texture in the final product.

[Food52]