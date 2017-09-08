CURATED BY VIEWFIND

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Devastation Across Saint Martin Left By Hurricane Irma

 Netherlands Ministry of Defence / Reuters via The Atlantic

While Hurricane Irma appears set on a possible path toward southern Florida, the Category 5 storm has already left a trail of destruction across parts of the Caribbean. The worst-affected island so far is Saint Martin, which has reported eight deaths to date.

[See the photos at The Atlantic]

Color Images Of Russia From 100 Years Ago

 Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii via Amateur Photographer

100 years ago, photographer and chemist, Sergei Mikhailovich Prokudin-Gorskii (1863-1944) used a specialised camera to capture some truly remarkable colour images of the Russian Empire during the beginning of the 20th century.

[See the photos at Amateur Photographer]

Nordic Noir: A Five-Year Odyssey Through Scandinavia

 Sebastien Van Malleghem via The Washington Post

[I]n 2012, on the heels of returning from a post-Gaddafi Libya, Van Malleghem found himself on an island in Norway, trying to get away from that darkness and find a simpler form of photography.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Portraits Of Resilience And Hope After Harvey

 William Widmer via National Geographic

"I've been trying to be strong, because in a time like this, you're allowed to cry but to be strong is best. I just know that things will get better, and after this big, bad storm, something good is going come out of it."

[See the photos at National Geographic]

Faces Of An American Food Bank

 Steve Craft via Vantage

As part of a recent project to highlight the work of rural food banks, where need has ballooned while resources plummeted, Craft made portraits at his local agency, the Desert Mission Food Bank.

[See the photos at Vantage]

The 5,000-Kilometer Long River Connecting The People Of Asia

 Luc Forsyth via VIewFind

"I want people to appreciate that what happens in bodies of water can impact everyone along the water," says photographer Luc Forsyth, who spent two years photographing the length of the river. "Ecosystems are not isolated, they don't follow national borders."

[See the photos at ViewFind]

The Conflict Of Desegregation In Clinton, Tennessee In The 1950s

 Robert W. Kelley via Time

[T]he desegregation process in Clinton (a town that had been involved in court battles on the subject for years by that point) had seemed to be moving relatively peacefully until a white supremacist named John Kasper came to town from New Jersey. 

[See the photos at Time]

ViewFind has a network of more than 3,000 accomplished photojournalists from around the world. We believe in connecting the world and telling the stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. Join us and share the stories that unite and define us all.

