The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Jonas Bendiksen chronicles seven men who all publicly claim to be the biblical Messiah returned. Some have thousands of followers; others only a handful of disciples. All are united in the faith that they themselves are the Chosen One and have come to save the world.



[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

A new exhibit in New York City celebrates the visual identity of artists from across the African diaspora who present as feminine.



[See the photos at Vice]

Brazilian army military police patrol an alley in the Rocinha favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on September 25, 2017. Shootouts had erupted in several areas of Rio on September 22, prompting Brazilian authorities to shut roads, close schools, and ask for the Army to intervene.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

From a Wild West theme park in Sweden to Oktoberfest in the United States, see how these countries celebrate one another's culture.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

"The mothers I photographed all have unique stories. Some are mothers of children with learning difficulties or disabilities, others have illnesses, some have lost children or are part of a same-sex couple."



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

The magazine mogul made a name for himself six decades ago when he published the first issue of Playboy, which had pages of photos of naked women, including Marilyn Monroe.



[See the photos at TIME]

Nagorno-Karabakh is a de facto state located between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Although officially considered part of Azerbaijan, the area is controlled by the ethnic Armenians who constitute the majority of its population. Neither Armenia nor Azerbaijan recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent republic.



[See the photos at ViewFind]