The Best Photography Of The Week

Paraphilic Infantilism, or adult baby syndrome, may be among the least understood of perversions. Clandestine and consensual, the practice of grown (usually) men dressing up as toddlers — diapers and pacifiers included — is hardly known outside of participants and specialists.



[See the photos at Timeline]

Roberts has tackled some of the most inhospitable terrains, from the winding, arid roads of the Atlas Mountains to the tangled, depths of a remote jungle on an island in the Great Barrier Reef. But it's the technical difficulties of working on the road with a very limited kit that he finds most difficult.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

It seems like a vanishing act. A wide beach in South India 20 years ago is now a mere strip of land, if it hasn't disappeared altogether. But this magic trick is irreversible — nothing like a tide that ebbs and flows from morning to afternoon — and it could mean ruin for thousands of families that rely on fishing for their livelihoods.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

Quietly observed beauty, in-your-face confrontation, deeply personal narratives and idiosyncratic, even humorous perspectives — across all of these varied works, the language of the street is being used to tell all kinds of stories in original and innovative ways.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

Rohingya refugees wait to receive aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on September 21, 2017. More than 420,000 people have fled the violence in Burma since August 24, according to the United Nations.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

Amid the ghosts of the past empires, residents of Gagauzia fight poverty and a loss of tradition to maintain their culture.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

Paolo Pellegrin's portraits of former Boko Haram captives in Nigeria depict the still enduring effects of Boko Haram's reign of terror.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]