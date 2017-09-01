The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:



<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/504d0c844ee24bafa67a532ec9418908_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"It's oddly serene," she said Monday, describing the experience of walking through the flooded streets of the Houston suburb Bellaire. Following the chaos of Harvey, which first hit Texas late Friday night, the ensuing floods have made a quiet entrance into her family's neighborhood.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9f76805feaca40af84d8a8b4300e2f1a_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

On September 1, Georgia will adopt European-style restrictions on drones, so photographer Amos Chapple, working for Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty, set out to make one last aerial photo tour before the new laws kicked in.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/48a12fb6ce12432f991130662cbb76fc_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Drawn to a community meeting in Juba, South Sudan's capital, Price began taking portraits of the South Sudanese people who showed up to make themselves heard despite years of genocide and famine.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6ac99baf2a284877bc8b6b8011d6a734_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

A 2011 photo taken in Montgomery, Ala., shows three white women in billowing mid-19th-century dresses seated at a bus stop waiting for the start of festivities marking the anniversary of Jefferson Davis's inauguration. The site also happens to be where, in 1955, Rosa Parks boarded a bus and refused to go to the back, leading to the Montgomery bus boycott.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e5ea93c2f1144fac91d9abf44fbebdb9_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

In the farthest reaches of northern Alaska, aboriginal hunters carry on ancient traditions of kayak-building, fishing, and subsistence hunting, all of which are under threat from rapid changes to our climate.



[See the photos at Lens Culture]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/87c18fa976fc4a0fbf31f37149d5fd4a_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Latin America as a region is one of the most beautiful and fascinating places on Earth. It is also as a region one of the most violent. The local population from Brazil to Mexico lives with a level of state-sponsored and social violence that reaches absurd levels.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c8621f15765548b1b46a30f5b8b40b5d_4f7d5a3c8ba34bc4b77ca4d8709aa6a3_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Before the United States banned travelers from visiting the closed nation, a small group rushed to get there for one last tour.

[See the photos at National Geographic]