The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

After fishing for clams at low tide, this mother brown bear was leading her young spring cubs back across the beach to the nearby meadow. But one young cub just wanted to stay and play.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

In Haiti, a country where employment, financial security and healthcare can be scarce, deportees face immense challenges.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

The premise of Half Drag is simple. Photographer Leland Bobbé’s striking, gender-bending photo series captures New York City drag queens with half of their faces done up in full regalia, the other half au naturel.



[See the photos at Vantage]

What's interesting about Vietnam is that sentimentality is just not there, so you're given kind of a clean access to it in one way. It's also a war that represents a failure for the United States. Many people came back feeling like they never wanted to talk about it again. And so we developed a national amnesia.



[See the photos at Mother Jones]

With shrinking staffs and budgets, most editorial photographers now work on a freelance basis. And photographers of color are facing stronger headwinds in getting started in the industry.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

One city in China makes many of the low-cost products sold everywhere on earth.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

When Koreans first arrived at the Kazakh Steppe after their mass deportation from Russia in 1937, they were forced to endure harsh winter conditions characteristic to that region. In the following months, the Koreans took what they knew from their old lives and applied it to their new situation in Kazakhstan.



[See the photos at ViewFind]