The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Comedy Pet Photography Awards In 2017

 Esra Tatar/Barcroft Images via Telegraph

Brace yourself for a giggling fit because the finalists of the inaugural Comedy Pet Photography Awards has been revealed. For the first time, the founders of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have launched a photography award show giving proud pet owners a chance to show off their quirky pets.

[See the photos at Telegraph]

'I'm Tired' - The Instagram Account That Makes You Feel The Weight Of Others' Woes

 Ming Au via Elle

Two students started a photojournalism project to highlight the micro-aggressions, assumptions and discriminations people face everyday.

[See the photos at Elle]

A Caring Lens On The Opiod Crisis

 Jeffrey Stockbridge via Time

In 2012, when LightBox spoke to Philadelphia-based photographer Jeffrey Stockbridge about his work documenting people in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, many of whose lives, he says, revolved around heroin, he had hoped to conclude his work there in the space of a few months. He was off by almost five years.

[See the photos at Time]

The Best Astronomy Pictures Of This Year

 Yulia Zhulikova via Time

The light from a distant star can take thousands of years to reach Earth. That means astrophotography — images of the night sky — is the closest thing we may have to a time machine. The best astrophotography is breathtakingly beautiful to boot.

[See the photos at Time]

Fractured Spaces: The Daily Life In Conflict Zones

 Lois Raimondo via ViewFind

Over the course of two decades, photojournalist Lois Raimondo captured millions of moments in time with her trained lens [...] Her latest exhibition "Fractured Spaces: Stories of Resilience and Resistance" showcases gripping never-before-published images from communities navigating daily life in conflict zones. 

[See the photos at ViewFind]

Outback Ghost Towns Around Australia

 Julie Fletcher/Getty Images via BuzzFeed

In the most remote parts of Outback Australia, buildings and towns that once served a purpose now stand abandoned. Many of these areas were former mining hubs. Nowadays, their remains have been rediscovered by photographers and travellers.

[See the photos at BuzzFeed]

Winners Of The 2017 National Geographic Travel Photographer Of The Year Contest

 Sergio Tapiro Velasco/National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year via CNN

Sergio Tapiro Velasco of Mexico was awarded the prestigious grand prize for his awe-inspiring image of the moment an erupting volcano was hit by a bolt of lightning.

[See the photos at CNN]

ViewFind has a network of more than 3,000 accomplished photojournalists from around the world.

