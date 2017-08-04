The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Brace yourself for a giggling fit because the finalists of the inaugural Comedy Pet Photography Awards has been revealed. For the first time, the founders of the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards have launched a photography award show giving proud pet owners a chance to show off their quirky pets.

Two students started a photojournalism project to highlight the micro-aggressions, assumptions and discriminations people face everyday.

In 2012, when LightBox spoke to Philadelphia-based photographer Jeffrey Stockbridge about his work documenting people in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, many of whose lives, he says, revolved around heroin, he had hoped to conclude his work there in the space of a few months. He was off by almost five years.



The light from a distant star can take thousands of years to reach Earth. That means astrophotography — images of the night sky — is the closest thing we may have to a time machine. The best astrophotography is breathtakingly beautiful to boot.



Over the course of two decades, photojournalist Lois Raimondo captured millions of moments in time with her trained lens [...] Her latest exhibition "Fractured Spaces: Stories of Resilience and Resistance" showcases gripping never-before-published images from communities navigating daily life in conflict zones.



In the most remote parts of Outback Australia, buildings and towns that once served a purpose now stand abandoned. Many of these areas were former mining hubs. Nowadays, their remains have been rediscovered by photographers and travellers.



Sergio Tapiro Velasco of Mexico was awarded the prestigious grand prize for his awe-inspiring image of the moment an erupting volcano was hit by a bolt of lightning.



