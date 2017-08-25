The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/bda82d1c3d3148ecb1a0748274c36199_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A hyena is one of the most feared animals in the world, but in this small Ethiopian village, Abbas, known as the "Hyena Man," has trained them so he can hand feed them inside his home.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1d8625fdc0454b9dbb1073b161e4435e_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

On August 8, President Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen" against North Korea if the country continued to threaten the United States. Several hours later, North Korea warned that it was considering a strike against Guam and the U.S. military bases located there. That's when Ms. Borowick’s phone started ringing. Overnight, the world was now interested in the Pacific island.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/af93096bc31843e183e463e42c12cd52_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Many Magnum photographers have crossed this threshold and gained access to these private scenes where, away from the public gaze, artists are able to let their guard down as they kill time between a cycle of travel, soundchecks and promotional duties.



[See the photos at Magnum]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/93ab38e4410541fc8d655db901348454_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

"Afghans are used to war, but they're tired of it," he says. "The optimism of 2013 has gone."



[See the photos at Vice]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f09d49ab603c4a67bf9edc576e8971fc_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

First used extensively by the military and brought into the public sphere with the photobook showing the funeral of the Meiji Emperor in 1912, Japanese photobooks have been a source of photographic inspiration around the world, particularly in the mid-20th century.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1e9a4d58ba0c4491a123dd51541590a8_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

His co-workers, for instance, know him as a programmer and business analyst, but his close friends see him as a quirky, happy nudist. Yet others, in the ambiguous world online, would say he's "The Tattooed Gentlemen" — the handle he uses as a webcam model and entertainer.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/479e75c79d884777aa425d51a97ac52d_2d32fa012a9f4fa89874d502526cc663_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Ansel Adams' 1943 portraits of prisoners at the Manzanar Relocation camp are striking — in their simplicity and their emphasis on the strength and dignity of his subjects.



[See the photos at Timeline]