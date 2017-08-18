The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

It felt like I was walking behind a tragic story. Peeling back the faces of residents who wept openly. This was not what I had imagined the night before. I thought I was going to see clashes between anarchists and nationalists. I thought there would be standoffs at the statues and monuments. Instead I watched like a drone as people made their way from the epicenters of conflict to the open alley where Heather Heyer was mowed down.



Susana Raab's photo project "The Invisible Wall" depicts the complicated truth of Anacostia and the surrounding impoverished neighborhoods of the city’s southeast corner — a mix of historic buildings and public housing, a bastion of black cultural pride, a place perpetually on the cusp, but of what, exactly, no one is ever quite sure.



To gain access, Jaques began meeting as many girls as she could, and building on the Palestinian tradition of oral storytelling, asked them to share their stories [...] Even though most of the people she photographed lived in the more liberal Gaza City, it was still a challenge to convince teenagers and young adults to set aside concern for social norms and allow her to photograph them.



In early 2016, my editor, Luis Rios, and I began thinking about how we could cover abortion in South Texas in a deeper way. We knew that regardless of the outcome of the Supreme Court case, which was still pending at the time, the landscape of abortion access had changed dramatically.



Veterans shows some of the conflict's last surviving combatants, regardless of their original nationality or allegiances. In doing so, it aims to capturing the experience of a generation, beyond the partisan ties.



Ona Saturday morning in 1965, movers came to the Johnson home [...] [T]he house was slated to be bulldozed by the city of Charlottesville, as were 139 other black families' homes, 30 black-owned businesses, and a church in the Vinegar Hill neighborhood. This "urban renewal project" would be done in the name of "progress."



As the daughter of immigrant parents from Taiwan, Wang spent a month in their home country, exploring the heritage she had shrugged off as a child in hopes of blending in better with her American surroundings.



