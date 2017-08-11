The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

In Kazakh, "qusbegi" refers to the ancient art of falconers and translates as "lord of birds." During the communist period in Kazakhstan, many people fled for Mongolia and with them came the tradition of hunting with eagles — a sport that goes back as far as the Song Dynasty in 960 A.D.

Chiga is the owner and manager of Gold Finger, a bar in Ni-cho–me, the best known gay neighbourhood in Tokyo. Chiga wanted a place where lesbians could find friendship and love. The bar is known for its productions of women-only shows, drag king performances and its many parties.



Kosovar refugee Agim Shala, 2, is passed through the barbed wire fence into the hands of grandparents at the camp run by United Arab Emirates in Kukes, Albania.



Off Colombia’s Caribbean coast, two hours from Cartagena, sits a dot of an island, just over two acres big and barely noted on maps. Until a few generations ago, it was uninhabited, a rest stop for fishermen lured to its shores by the simple promise of solid ground.

Then some decided to stay. A few more joined them. And so on until Santa Cruz del Islote became what it is today: the most densely-populated island on earth.



Known as the "Defense du Réduit" strategy, the bunkers were built as a hideout for government and army commanders in case of an invasion. These cavernous war rooms, used right up until the late 20th century, were the country’s last hope of survival.



