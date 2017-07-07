The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:



&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9a8b16addf574c56ab0d135f493bbcc4_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

"War is not only soldiers and trenches," says Vlasova (the photographer), who has covered the front lines since 2014, but grew tired of only photographing the fighting. It’s also local people who need to continue — and in the case of the youth — build, their lives in the midst of conflict.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/488005969d8b487f8814bef54d862026_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

When met with obstacles in the creative process, one can either give up and take a new path or face the challenge head on. Choosing the latter, German photographer Kevin Pilz offers us a glimpse of what it’s like to shoot street photography in a country where taking public photos of people is essentially illegal.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/b9f5386e98784ec0a63c197de587eb4e_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Christophe Rihet documents the locations in which some of the golden era’s most iconic names, from Grace Kelly to James Dean, met their untimely end.



[See the photos at AnOther]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/16dad81cfc7c4a5cae20b57a8d58126c_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

During a volunteer trip to Preševo, Serbia in 2015, she (photographer Giovanna del Sarto) began working on her project A Polaroid for a Refugee. With her Polaroid Land camera, she captures portraits of the refugees she encounters. After the interaction, she keeps one for herself and gives the other to her subjects as a gift to carry on their journey — something to look back at in later years.



[See the photos at LensCulture]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/8e7e4f207fdf4bb982eff84e45efcdd4_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

Drake’s borderlands are a strange and sometimes disorienting place. In Glamis, California, she photographed a sandstorm... In another image, shot as the sun sinks in the distance, tire tracks arc to the right while a ray of light cuts diagonally across them, in the opposite direction. It’s hard to know which side is Mexico, and which the United States.



[See the photos at The New Yorker]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c1e0f8148b464187a24da73ea0826b2d_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

For the past six years, photographer Scott Strazzante has been creating a shadow body of work separate from the images he makes working full time for a daily newspaper.

Strazzante, who has excelled at every kind of news assignment in his nearly three-decade-long career, was looking for inspiration back in 2011 when his daughter showed him the unique look of photos made with the Hipstamatic image filter app on an iPhone.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

&amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/f41aba54851e4b72bfc2fcfcba9ebaaa_3facc0d9c7864413ab4c3a4ad075aca2_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;gt;

While in Kazakhstan for another project, Swedish photographer Mikael Halleström met a number of individuals who had been given parole and their families... The photographs that make up his seemingly bleak long-term project Virgin Lands convey the loneliness felt by ex-prisoners as they undergo a period of both stagnation and reconciliation.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]





For more great photojournalism, check out ViewFind.

