The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:
An Intimate Look Inside A Modern American Commune
Photographer Sarah Rice was first drawn to documenting the southeastern commune back in 2011. "I was particularly interested in communities that are formed of people who have made drastic decisions to leave society as we know it, such as cloistered nuns," Rice tells National Geographic.
[See the photos at National Geographic]
Meet The On-Set Photographers Of 'Game Of Thrones'
"You want to be as stealth as possible," says Polay. "There's no sort of normal day on Game of Thrones," adds Sloan. "One day we're kind of on a nice boat in the middle of a lake and the next day we're setting fire to Dave the stuntman and chucking him off the side of said boat. You have to just approach each day as it comes."
[See the photos at Time]
1967's Other Summer Of Love
Nathan Farb arrived on the Lower East Side of New York in the mid 1960’s searching for adventure and his Jewish roots. He lamented being "too late for the Beats and too early for the hippies," but the year after he discovered photography in 1966 he stumbled upon the East Village’s "Summer of Love," a scene propelled by rock music, drugs, sexual abandon and anti-Vietnam War sentiment.
[See the photos at The New York Times]
Before The Ban: An American's Visual Diary Of North Korea
With the volatile relationship between the two countries, it’s surprising to know that American tourists have been free to visit North Korea in recent years. The U.S. Department of State, however, has strongly warned against it, pointing out on its site that "at least 16 U.S. citizens have been detained in North Korea in the past ten years."
[See the photos at ViewFind]
How Editor Paul Machliss Cut 'Baby Driver' In Real Time On Location
To keep up with the production, (film editor) Machliss had to be mobile and fast. He managed to put together an editing cart, pictured above: "This was the edit cart, basically, which was loaned to me by the sound department when we very quickly learned that I had to be absolutely mobile."
[See the photos at PremiumBeat]
Bonus Links:
- BuzzFeed rounds up some of their favorite visual stories on the web, from crazy pictures of Vladimir Putin (including him feeding a horse topless, as you do) to a photographic journey of a girlfriend-for-rent in China.
- And while you've enjoyed reading the best photojournalism this week, it's important to note that within these past few weeks, journalism has faced several challenges in its rights to film and record. This Tuesday, Capitol Hill police told journalists to delete photos and videos that showed the police arresting protesters at the Senate. Fortunately, a few days after the incident, several media advocacy organizations, including The National Press Photographers Association, have taken a stand and issued statements protesting the police's violation of their First, Fourth, and Fourteenth Amendment rights.