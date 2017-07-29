The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind are curating the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Photographer Sarah Rice was first drawn to documenting the southeastern commune back in 2011. "I was particularly interested in communities that are formed of people who have made drastic decisions to leave society as we know it, such as cloistered nuns," Rice tells National Geographic.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

"You want to be as stealth as possible," says Polay. "There's no sort of normal day on Game of Thrones," adds Sloan. "One day we're kind of on a nice boat in the middle of a lake and the next day we're setting fire to Dave the stuntman and chucking him off the side of said boat. You have to just approach each day as it comes."



[See the photos at Time]

Nathan Farb arrived on the Lower East Side of New York in the mid 1960’s searching for adventure and his Jewish roots. He lamented being "too late for the Beats and too early for the hippies," but the year after he discovered photography in 1966 he stumbled upon the East Village’s "Summer of Love," a scene propelled by rock music, drugs, sexual abandon and anti-Vietnam War sentiment.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

With the volatile relationship between the two countries, it’s surprising to know that American tourists have been free to visit North Korea in recent years. The U.S. Department of State, however, has strongly warned against it, pointing out on its site that "at least 16 U.S. citizens have been detained in North Korea in the past ten years."



[See the photos at ViewFind]

To keep up with the production, (film editor) Machliss had to be mobile and fast. He managed to put together an editing cart, pictured above: "This was the edit cart, basically, which was loaned to me by the sound department when we very quickly learned that I had to be absolutely mobile."



[See the photos at PremiumBeat]





