The Best Photography Of The Week

In hidden basements of New York City and glorious battlefields in Poland, these modern knights hone their skills and compete for the ultimate honor of winning in international combat.



The station is at once past and present, part of a long continuum. By combining past and present images, I was inspired to find visual connections that could help transcend its complex history. Although currently dysfunctional, there’s still hope for a grand, more unified and uplifting structure.



Given the size of our defense budgets, it should come as no surprise that the United States military is one of the planet’s most prolific and chronic polluters... Fort Wingate has been used by the US military for more than 150 years to wage war against indigenous people, as well as to store and test weapons intended for people outside America's borders.

Walker placed a piece of tape on a table and told an impressive list of "A-list" celebrities to pose on either side of it as their "public" and their "private" selves. The only rule was that they couldn't cross the tape line, so he could composite the photos later. As for which side of the tape they "performed" their "selves" on? That was entirely up to them.



My new photographic series, "Black Dots," explores the far-flung mountain shelters of the UK known affectionately as bothies. These small, primitive buildings are hidden away in the loneliest corners of the British Isles and remain unlocked 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. They have no power and no running water, but provide much needed shelter from the elements in some of the most unforgiving landscapes that Britain has to offer.



Initially, I thought Bharti, 13, was accompanying her parents to the fields since they did not want to leave her behind at home. But to my surprise, Bharti joined the work along with other adults on the salt plant. I saw her lifting the heavy pans full of salt, way too heavy for her thin arms.



The aerial perspective viewed in conjunction with the street level images offers a distinctive, dual perspective — both literally and metaphorically — on the city. These two projects endeavor to illuminate the nuances of life in and around Detroit. The city is neither Nirvana nor Sheol; depending on where you stand, its reality is somewhere in between.



