The Best Photography Of The Week

[A]s the 20th anniversary of the handover approaches on Saturday, the perception of Hong Kong as something special — a vibrant crossroads of East and West that China may want to emulate — is fading fast.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

In Zanzibar, an island off the coast of Tanzania, daily life centers around the sea, yet the vast majority of Zanzibari girls never learn to swim. An estimated 98% of the population is Muslim. Conservative Islamic culture and the absence of modest swimwear have discouraged girls from swimming. Until the Panje Project, that is.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

On a recent trip to Cuba in December 2014, Turkish photographer Ilknur Can created some seemingly timeless photographs using her iPhone. By using a digital black-and-white film filter, she further blurred the distinction between the past and future.

[See the photos at LensCulture]

Photographer Nada Maleš documents the empty spaces left behind when a leading Eastern European factory closed down.

[See the photos at Format Magazine]

Seeking to tell a different story of Colombia, one not focused on cocaine trafficking or the Revolutionary Armed Forces, Delphine Blast was drawn to the quinceañera. She befriended countless families in Bogotá, learning how they saved and prepared for their daughters’ fifteenth birthday, an event considered a pivotal celebration in a young woman’s life.



[See the photos at Vantage]

Photographer Salwan Georges, an Iraqi American who came to the United States from Syria as a teenager, has been documenting the area since 2014. The photographer notes it’s not just Muslims out celebrating. Iraqi Chaldeans, Americans and others also drive from the suburbs to enjoy the late night food.



[See the photos at The Washington Post]

Sheila Sanchez emerges from among the bunk beds after gathering her flowers in preparation for her wedding at the city's homeless shelter Monday. In a first for the city's Winter Shelter for the Homeless, two of the shelter's long-time occupants were married Monday amid cheers from the other residents and a few volunteers who helped with decorations and serving food.



[See the photos at ViewFind]





