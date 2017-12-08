The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

A man wearing a shirt with swastikas is punched by an unidentified member of the crowd near the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer (who popularized the term "alt-right") at the University of Florida campus on October 19, 2017, in Gainesville, Florida.



Ms. Sharma had already been working over the last three years on documenting survivors of sexual violence in India. But she kept coming across women who had been trafficked and sold into domestic servitude, an industry she says gets little attention in comparison.



While Levine finds herself a minority in the male-dominated field of war reporting and photojournalism, she says there are advantages to being a woman. "When, for example, I want to slip behind doors, especially in the Middle East where the sexes are so separated," she says. "In those cultures, not just any male can walk into a house without permission."



A taxidermied zebra head confiscated by U.S. Fish and Wildlife officers is one of the roughly 1.5 million items housed at the National Wildlife Repository in Colorado.

Just a few years ago, European politicians and Western experts praised Turkey as a model of stability in the Islamic world; a democracy — perhaps flawed — that was nevertheless bridging the East and West, promoting secularism and negotiating EU membership. But since then, Turkey has rapidly slid into authoritarianism.

Levitt spoke about her early pictures shot on the streets of Spanish Harlem in the 1930s: “It was a good neighborhood for taking pictures in those days, because that was before television. There was a lot happening. And the older people would be sitting out on the stoops because of the heat. Those neighborhoods were very active."

Bonus Link:

Five industry professionals talk about what are the most important things they're looking for when they view a photographer's online portfolio.