The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2946e086b94b47d8b7ed74d8cfb67873_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Battered by restless winds, with more sheep than people, the tiny island Sorburoy off the north coast of Norway is one of the world's loneliest latitudes. But for the residents — all 35 of them — this remote landscape is nothing short of paradise.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/1024a21402364852bedf74f01afa1649_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"Aisha was living in a shelter for women in Kabul when I met her. Aisha was held down and had her nose and ears cut off by her husband and family as punishment for trying to run away from her husband in southern Afghanistan."

[See the photos at Vantage]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/ffa5b7a2c2494a0d8fd0ea6b597980dd_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

They came to Washington, D.C., in the spring of 1968, by the thousand — young and old, black and white, traveling in buses and cars and mule trains. Some had left homes in the rural South. Others came from cities like Memphis, Chicago and Los Angeles. [...] Virtually all of them were poor.



[See the photos at Time]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a641db3dc6134c5cb97a2cc3cb472a94_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Petch is Thailand's first known Luk Thep doll – a plastic doll manufactured in the way any doll might be. The only difference being that the doll has a living soul, believed to change people's lives.



[See the photos at Feature Shoot]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/3029c95c72874225a614e0f0f7cdb72e_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

"Poetry is where there is a metaphor. Planning for it is impossible, it forms along the way, capturing the rhyme. In meaning, color, or graphics. However abstract my photos may be, there is always a hint of real content."

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0ba1a1cbed644fe5987c89979f343b85_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

With his garish images, David LaChapelle holds a mirror up to a hedonistic, lust-oriented and affluent society. They are contemporary, ironic and sometimes provocative images from the machine of dreams and desires that is the USA, filled with well-known pop musicians, actors, athletes and models of the most varying of colours.



[See the photos at American Suburb X]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/4b415d602e7b411781dc27b75cce8897_303243299e60454fa3811a3370bbe2b1_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Amateur sleuths on the Internet are now hunting down names, dates and stories for the National Library of Ireland archives.



[See the photos at Timeline]