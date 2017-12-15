The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Thacker was a young adult during the AIDS crisis; she lost many of the people she loved and photographed, and maybe the Polaroids have helped her to hold onto those who've gone.



Smoke from massive fires burning across southern California seen from the International Space Station. The Thomas fire carved a path of destruction from the Pacific Ocean to 10 miles inland south along the coast, forcing mandatory evacuations for tens of thousands of residents.

From Santa Barbara to Huntington Beach, towering derricks defined the views.



Very little of what Eggleston shoots feels permanent or worthy. Everything is disposable, man-made; Eggleston makes art out of nothing very much. This is not a criticism of his work: the nothing-very-much content is the ordinary furniture of daily life — parking meters, cars, brick walls, signage, leftover food on a plate, trash, an empty road.



Over the past week, a series of fires destroyed tens of thousands of acres in and around Sonoma County, burning homes, cars, and wineries in their wake. We sent a photographer to document the aftermath.



Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, bombed-out buildings in Syria and an anti-Trump march in New York are among the images captured by the agency photographers shortlisted by the Guardian picture desk this year.



Bonus Link:

And if you want to learn more about the legacy of Ansel Adams, one of America's greatest photographers, there's a fantastic documentary from PBS that you can watch.