The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/0fa8567d67bd436e9571abbb2ff403f4_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;amp;gt;

A full year after the death of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the official period of mourning is over and a complex five-day-long royal funeral ceremony began yesterday, attended in person by thousands and watched by millions on TV or other devices.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/390552fe63654fd2ac98c1b7de4c8bb6_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

The Magnum photographer first went to Havana in 1964 at Fidel Castro's invitation; nearly 50 years later he returned, and found an island both the same and forever changed.

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/e5b3369436e34afb8a0a1aa40472329a_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Joseph Rodriguez drove a cab from 1977 to 1985, and in the last two of those years, he was studying to be a photographer. He lost his first set of gear in a classic '70s New York stabbing and mugging, but with a new camera, he documented what he saw on the job.



[See the photos at New York Magazine]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/c0bd110cd93b494ca71b25ffd23f8b79_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

More than half a million Rohingya refugees have flooded into Bangladesh to flee an offensive by Myanmar's military which the United Nations has called "a textbook example of ethnic cleansing."



[See the photos at The Guardian]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a11e65f9945f4ea89625de55f58a7607_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

Robert Bradley washes dishes using a water filter while a construction crew punches a hole in his basement to replace his pipes. The people of Flint could be on bottled water for two more years, authorities say.

[See the photos at Bloomberg]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/95fba99c0d1840cc9b6f285ce92d0d43_270d8d97f3df48c398d6f63e894147ce_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt;

"Those decades were never about me intentionally going out and wanting to take street pictures, they were moments I saw and seized as I went about my life."



[See the photos at The Washington Post]





Bonus Link:

If you're curious about how virtual reality and computational photography — photography that utilizes digital computation instead of optical processes to capture images — are changing the field of photography, read PDN Pulse's great primer.