The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Researchers dressed in panda costumes place a panda cub into a basket before transferring it to a new living environment at the Hetaoping Research and Conservation Center for the Giant Panda in Wolong National Nature Reserve, Sichuan Province, China, on February 20, 2011.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

She (Patricia Garnett) suffered brain damage as a baby and has lived with a caretaker all of her life. As a child, she was raped by her father and became pregnant. She gave her son up for adoption and has never met him. She cares for her dolls to cope with the trauma.

[See the photos at CBC News]

Ferdinando Scianna's photographs of Los Angeles Billboards in the 1980s depict American consumerism in the decade of the deal.

[See the photos at Magnum Pro]

Edwin Amaro stands in front of a project building after school in Mott Haven, in the South Bronx. Edwin and his friends live in neighboring projects but attend different schools. They have been friends since they were young, and still meet weekly.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

Years of conflict have torn at the seams of Juba, South Sudan. But the city's people hold their heads high.

[See the photos at The New York Times]

Knysna became a prosperous centre of industry in the nineteenth century. But some of its residents were left behind [...] Long isolated from wider society, a number of the woodcutters' descendants developed severe mental and physical disabilities. Life in the community remains difficult.

[See the photos at Huck Magazine]





Bonus Link:

Stephen Shore, a photographer who has spent the past three years shooting solely on his iPhone, argues why young photographers should still pay their dues in the darkroom.