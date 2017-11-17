The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

When we hear of the Japanese capital, we immediately think of the hustle and bustle in the city. We envision the busy streets teeming with people making their way somewhere in haste. Neon Dreams, however, gives us a more relaxed picture of the usually frenetic Tokyo.



For 15 years, Polish-born, Georgia-based freelance photographer Justyna Mielnikiewicz has been committed to discovering stories and sharing them with others using her camera.



In areas that have been captured (or recaptured) and are considered safe, or regions that are relatively untouched by the war, Syrian students are making their way to class despite the risks.



When Ryan McGinley was a kid, one of his favorite books was The Adventures of Tom Sawyer. "I love Mark Twain and I love that adventurous spirit of getting into trouble," he recently told Kathy Ryan. It's a perfect line from a photographer famous for his wandering feet, group road trips, and out-of-the-way locations.

From Irn Bru to the desolate beauty of the remote Scottish Islands, Martin Parr captures the nuance and the clichés that form his perception of the country.

After a video of their overdose went viral, a couple got a chance at redemption.



Fred Lyon captured misty, melancholy San Francisco over a period of 75 years, and the results are absolutely captivating.

Bonus Link:

If you're interested in photography, you should check out the British Journal of Photography, which runs 1,200 pages and is the most ambitious photobook we've ever seen.