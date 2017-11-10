The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

There was a time, about 60 years ago, when many of principal Randy Grierson's students wouldn’t have been allowed to step foot in the building that now houses Cleveland Central High School.



[See the photos at Mother Jones]

Since the mid-1970s, Barney has cast her lens on the upper middle-class lifestyles of her friends and family in New England. This photograph depicts her sister Jill with her daughter, Polly, in a seemingly idyllic setting, donning identical pink robes in a kitschy rose-hued bathroom.



[See the photos at Artsy]

The six photographers in the Black Chicago exhibition cover the period from 1940 to the present [...] Each one presents a different image of the African-American community, who came to Chicago from the Deep South with the hope of greater freedom and better jobs.



[See the photos at The Guardian]

In parts of Nepal, during menstruation, women are exiled from their homes, villages and all normal social contact. Every month. Every year. The practice is part of a ritual, called Chhaupadi.



[See the photos at Vantage]

It seems fitting that during Walker Evans’s one-month stay in Havana in 1933 he would befriend Ernest Hemingway. The two shared an appreciation of a spare style that would influence countless others in photography and literature.



[See the photos at The New York Times]

When it comes to documentary photography from the frontline of news, it takes a lot to beat Paula Bronstein's body of work [...] Bronstein is best known for her work in Afghanistan, where she has been shooting since 2002.

[See the photos at Format Magazine]

When approaching Mathieu Pernot's 20-year work on a Roma family settled in southern France, you should leave all misconceptions and prejudices aside, as he did.



[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]