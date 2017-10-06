CURATED BY VIEWFIND

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

The Story Behind The Most Haunting Photos From The Las Vegas Shooting

 David Becker/Getty Images via TIME

At 10:12 p.m., just minutes after shots rang out, Becker photographed a man who appeared to be protecting a woman on the ground, shown at top. Was she shot, or worse? Moments later, he says, they both got up and ran away. "I don’t know if she was injured," he says, "but he was very clearly shielding her with his body and protecting her."

[See the photos at Time]

Surreal Photos  Of Small-Town Life In South Florida

 Melanie Metz via Vice

Primarily a film-based photographer, Metz explores the simple magic she witnesses in her small, rural hometown of Davie.

[See the photos at Vice]

What Puerto Rico Looked Like When Trump Came To Visit

 Ricardo Arduengo / AFP / Getty via The Atlantic

Two weeks after Hurricane Maria smashed Puerto Rico, President Donald Trump flew to San Juan to assess the situation and meet with local officials, aid workers, and residents. The situation in Puerto Rico remains grim.

[See the photos at The Atlantic]

Life As A Documentary Photographer

 Abbie Trayler-Smith via British Journal of Photography

Meeting different people and communicating their stories is a huge part of why Trayler-Smith was, and continues to be, drawn to documentary photography. "It's a ticket to explore the world," she says.

[See the photos at British Journal of Photography]

The Daily Battle Of Survival Among The Virginia Pike

 Julia Rendleman via ViewFind

Drug addiction is far from a new phenomenon in the Pike. David, 63, still lives with deep scars on his hands and arms that he developed after 35 years of drug use. 

[See the photos at ViewFind]

In This Housing Project, Every Floor Is A Stage

 Mariusz Janiszewski via National Geographic

Children laugh and play games. Men take siestas. Roosters strut down the hallway. In one of the world's most densely populated cities, life's rich pageant plays out on every floor.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

Will Small Family Farmers Survive Trump?

 Mary Anne Andrei via Mother Jones

Fickle markets, shifting trade policies, and volatile weather make this the toughest job in America right now.

[See the photos at Mother Jones]

