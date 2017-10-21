CURATED BY VIEWFIND

The Best Photography Of The Week

Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

Ice Fishers In Kazakhstan

 Aleksey Kondratyev via Lens Culture

While they fish, the fishermen protect themselves from the harsh weather with salvaged pieces of plastic, patched together from discarded packaging or rice bags that you can find outside markets selling western, Chinese and Russian goods.

[See the photos at Lens Culture]

Photographing The Vietnam War

 Catherine Leroy via The New York Times

Catherine Leroy was 21 when she arrived in Vietnam in 1966 with only a hundred dollars, a Leica M2 and a limited professional portfolio. Over the next three years covering the war, she built an exceptional body of work: surviving and documenting a capture by the North Vietnamese Army[.]

[See the photos at The New York Times]

The Bohemian Streets Of Valparaíso, Chile

 

"Valparaiso, I guess, is still a paradise for graffiti artists, compared to other towns around the world," he (Hoekper) said.

[See the photos at Magnum Photos]

The Harmonious Existence Between People And Nature

 Erika Larsen via National Geographic

Rita Hoggan feeds elk in the Gros Ventre Wilderness area, Wyoming.

[See the photos at National Geographic]

Living With Alzheimer's Disease

 Allison Hess via ViewFind

Photojournalist Allison Hess spent nine months in a memory care facility in Lincoln, Nebraska, documenting the lives of both residents and caretakers.

[See the photos at ViewFind]

