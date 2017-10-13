The Best Photography Of The Week

​Every week, our friends at ViewFind curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/5aa63a36abdd488f82ceb715289771b4_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

There are so many photos of Kaepernick "taking a knee," so it’s interesting that the NY Times selected this one (above). The players' distance from the camera, the breadth of the view, and the fact that everyone else on the sideline is so casual, gives the photo an early, documentary feel [...] There are important things the photo doesn't do, however. The first is to establish it in time.

[See the photos at Vantage]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/17a7bb3969e44a61b9e47d69f19ccc3b_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

In the beginning, the story about the Keystone XL Pipeline was a story about choices, resistance, money, and the environment... [A]fter President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, when he authorized the building of the pipeline once more, the story of the Keystone Pipeline once again became a story of conflict.



[See the photos at ViewFind]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/2918b6e60a154fcc900395942798d8f6_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A remote area of Kazakhstan was once home to nearly a quarter of the world's nuclear testing. The impact on its inhabitants has been devastating.



[See the photos at National Geographic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/72200b78f7a945deb5799efd66e620ac_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

I first photographed Manenberg in June 2011. Through the years, many individuals have opened their lives and shared their community with me with extraordinary candor, especially Naomi and Debby. The sisters' personalities are as different as the lives they're pursuing.

[See the photos at The Washington Post]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/fdd50cddf921478dbd6d1584dc580e35_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

The 28 villages in a seven-mile danger zone surrounding Bali's Mount Agung were still empty on Tuesday as disaster officials warned that the volcano's eruption was imminent.



[See the photos at Vice]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/064d278bdf554921b29f5ba34899ed27_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) walks through debris in the old city center on the eastern front line of Raqqa, Syria, on September 25, 2017. Syrian fighters, backed by U.S. special forces, are battling to clear the last remaining Islamic State (ISIS) fighters holed up in their crumbling stronghold of Raqqa.



[See the photos at The Atlantic]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9bd7ca591fdb49d2bac1a9d53a54058d_325fd05ea1ea4024934fa8b103de75e5_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

[F]or much of the last century, until 1994, photography in the city's rapid transit system was illegal (though it was a spottily enforced offense). In the late 1930s — soon after the city imposed its ban — Helen Levitt, a young Bensonhurst native, apprenticed with Walker Evans as he photographed unsuspecting commuters.



[See the photos at The New York Times]