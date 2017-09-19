You Need To Get A Password Manager. Right Now

​From the ransomware attack that wreaked havoc internationally at the start of the summer, to the massive Equifax breach a few weeks ago, things haven't looked so good for the security of the average consumer. In case you dipped out for one last summer vacation and totally missed the last one, here’s the skinny: Equifax, a major credit reporting agency, reported a cyberattack that compromised the the confidential information (Social Security numbers, etc.) of 143 million Americans. Whoops.

What we know of the attack is that hackers exploited a vulnerability in the website's software, gaining access to names, addresses, birth dates, SSNs and credit card information. That's the personal information of nearly half of the United States — and unfortunately, the information gathered (especially Social Security) has a long life span, and could be used to access all kinds of bank accounts, loan information, and medical information for years to come.

So what can we do about it? For one, stop using the same password you've used since college (last name, favorite number, punctuation) — it's a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad idea. While national hacking incidents like this one are largely outside of our control, you still should take control of what you can and beef up your personal online security tactics. The easiest and best way to do that is to secure your accounts using complicated, unique passwords.

Do you think it's unreasonable to create, remember and update basically a hundred different passwords every week? Of course it is. That's why password managers were created: to do that heavy lifting for you. (Also because remembering randomized capitalization is right up there with spilling coffee on your pants.) Here are three of our favorites.

Not all password managers are made equal, and Sticky Password Premium earned PC Mag reviewers' praises for its ability to provide strong encrypted passwords for all your accounts, managed by a single master password known by only you. You get to enjoy premium security across Mac, Windows, iOS and Android.

Buy here: Get this top-rated manager for $29.99, or 80% off the original price of $149.99.

Dashlane syncs to all of your devices and backs up your data — it even auto-fills email passwords, IDs, credit card payment types and logins with a single touch. Plus, they have a business service with built-in on-boarding help and admin consoles with super solid customer service, so that your whole team can be protected from security breaches. It’s even recommended by 'The New York Times'.

Buy here: Get Google and Apple's "Best App" pick here for $39.99 for single users, or $4/month per user for Dashlane Business.

True Key by Intel Security takes it a step ahead by using unique features like your face, fingerprint, or devices you've approved to unlock apps and websites — meaning you don't need to remember an actual password. You can store and manage up to 10,000 passwords securely in the True Key™ app, accessible only by you via devices you've approved.

Buy here: Get this futuristic manager for $15.99, reduced from $19.99.





