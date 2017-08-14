5 Courses That Will Take You 'Back To School' Without The Student Loans

If you've got ambitions, a desire to meet them, and a healthy fear of student debt, then you might want to think a little outside of the box in terms of your education and prep.



Now more than ever, there's a whole host of impressive online options to prep you for the tests that can change your career (AND LIFE!) trajectory – or even deliver the same skills you were seeking from a traditional format grad school program. Check out our five top training courses.

The LSAT is a notoriously tough exam. With this Velocity Online LSAT Test Prep: All-Access Pass, you get 100+ hours of strategically designed lessons that are far more effective than just spinning your wheels with solo cramming. This test prep uses an interactive approach and hours of LSAT prep videos, questions and answers explained — and, even better, the opportunity to learn from explanations of actual tests.

Buy here: Get this course for $199, or 63% off the original price of $549.

Get two for the price of one — or, more accurately, seven courses for one low price with The Ultimate MBA & GMAT Test Prep Bundle. This immersive test prep includes 62 hours of content that will get you ready for business school, covering everything from verbal critical reasoning and reading comprehension, to math and even a course breaking down effective tactics for applying to MBA programs. Not enough? Check out the course that gives you a sneak peek into what an MBA is like, condensing all the lessons you'd learn into a single offering.

Buy here: Get this holistic training for $39, or 95% off.

Gain a CPD certification for your resume, and fire up your natural creative streak with this Graphic Design Certification School: Lifetime Subscription. You'll learn three of design's most essential tools, including Adobe Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator. Discover how to employ these industry-standard tools to cover all elements of the design process from development to final production. Create graphics and fliers, even learn to work with classic print – it's everything you need to know to be hired as a graphic designer.

Buy here: Get creative for $39, or 96% off.

Computer Science gets a bad rap for being particularly inaccessible. Thankfully, there are course collections like The Complete Computer Science Bundle that make the entry point for learning way more approachable and easy. You don't need to go back to school and get into a lab to learn programmatic skills. This bundle includes eight different courses on coding concepts that you can revisit whenever you need to. Whether you're learning Java or SQL, Python or C++, this bundle includes the skills you'd need to make it as a certified developer.

Buy here: Get this massive bundle for $39, or 89% off the original price of $367.

Sometimes if you want to get it done right, you've got to lead the way: this Startup School Bundle helps train you in the skills you'd need to bootstrap your way to your own successful venture. From lessons in making your business visible (digital marketing tactics with SEO, Adwords and more) to outsourcing techniques (web development, mobile app development and more), and even learning how to develop viable business ideas, you'll get your idea off the ground and into real life in no time.

Buy here: Get 60+ hours of tech and business instruction for $40, or 97% off the original price.





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

