How To Form A Cult, And More Of The Best Long Reads Of The Week

​​Every week, we highlight the longform articles from recent days that we think you shouldn't miss.​ Here are this week's picks:

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/7a207311b4014ba0bd32eb9d22d21763_eec42ac1de5747b28beee7bce5a8a1e8_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Kathryn Joyce has written an absolutely devastating, gripping account of how a Baptist missionary group enabled a doctor to molest and rape at least 18 children over the course of decades. Joyce demonstrates how a culture of sexual repression and unquestioned obedience allows sexual abuse to flourish in fundamentalist Christian communities, and how evangelical churches may have as much of an institutional child abuse problem as the Catholic Church does.

[The New Republic]

Alexandra Stein, who spent most of the 1990s in a Marxist-Leninist cult, has since embarked on an academic career devoted to explaining how cults (and totalitarian governments) isolate and control people. This fascinating essay summarizes the research showing that almost anyone is susceptible to the tactics of charismatic, authoritarian leaders.

[Aeon]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/9c3668c5b3ee4066a0811220363a507a_eec42ac1de5747b28beee7bce5a8a1e8_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Sara Talpos takes a look at the repressive North Korean regime through the lens of medicine. South Korean researchers are trying to figure out what years of famine and medical shortages have done to the health of North Korean refugees — but Talpos' article suggests that North Korean doctors have something to teach their Southern counterparts, and not just the other way around.

[Undark]

Black Lives Matter was poised to become one of the most powerful political forces opposing Trumpism — but its prominence has receded as it's faced strategical disagreements among activists, unevenly distributed resources and an unclear hierarchy of power. Darren Sands writes a thoughtful, deeply reported case study of the problems that can plague activist groups as they grow and mature.

[BuzzFeed]

&lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/6e11a37ac9c546b487fb31210533df09_eec42ac1de5747b28beee7bce5a8a1e8_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&gt;

Ryan O'Callaghan, who played in the NFL from 2006 to 2011, is the first pro athlete in a major sport to come out in three years. This heartbreaking profile explores the strains of homophobia and misogyny in football culture that led a suicidal O'Callaghan to hide his sexuality for most of his life.

[Outsports]

Whenever journalist, activist and public intellectual Masha Gessen publishes an essay, it's an event. This one — an exploration of the political conditions that allow leaders to consolidate power after a terrorist attack or other emergency — is satisfyingly thorough and utterly convincing.

[Harper's]