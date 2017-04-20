Coastal Homeowners' Nightmare Scenario, And Other Great Stories

Every Thursday, we highlight the longform articles from the past week that we think you shouldn't miss.

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/33fcd471363a460c958f9fa9ff692549_ae89a48c93bc4f278a8921fdb7371dfc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt; Rose Marie Cromwell for Bloomberg

The effects of climate change are already being felt in South Florida, and they point toward a looming housing crisis. Christopher Flavelle looks at what might happen to homeowners, mortgage lenders and insurers in areas that will suffer from sea-level rises in the not-so-distant future.

[Bloomberg]

Lizzie Widdicombe profiles Laurie Wolf, the quirky Oregon-based food writer who is revolutionizing the practice of cooking with weed. Unlike most New Yorker articles, this one comes with a recipe (for cannabis-infused chocolate bark, naturally).



[New Yorker]

&amp;amp;amp;lt;img src="http://static.digg.com/images/a3b51b0e149b4046b8523991527d5859_ae89a48c93bc4f278a8921fdb7371dfc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" /&amp;amp;amp;gt; Kieran Kesner for BuzzFeed News

Ayzeen Ghorayshi investigates a tragic, mysterious trend: Opioid addicts in Massachusetts have been waking up with sudden, unexplained amnesia. Her reporting sheds new light on the human cost of the opioid epidemic.

[BuzzFeed]

Movie critics used to ignore or dismiss films with a social or political message. But in the past decade, critics have begun calling out movies and TV shows for using racist, sexist or generally "problematic" tropes. Jaime Weinman takes thoughtfully examines this sea change in the way writers talk about entertainment.

[Vox]

<img src="http://static.digg.com/images/53a4379c83e94caf8dcfb38e2ff63881_ae89a48c93bc4f278a8921fdb7371dfc_1_post.jpeg" alt="" />

Angelica Alzona for Gizmodo

Christina Warren got all the good dirt from inside LeEco, the cheap gadgets company that intended to revolutionize American electronics but ended up delaying launches, laying people off, missing payroll and generally falling apart in dramatic fashion.



[Gizmodo]

The world needed a definitive, epic takedown of Paltrow's unique brand of out-of-touch, unscientific health and lifestyle advice. Yvette d'Entremont finally wrote it.

[Outline]

Click here for more great long reads, and for more stuff from Digg, check out our Originals archive.

​