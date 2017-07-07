How Texas Lost Its Mind, New Solutions For Asthma And The Allure Of 'The French Girl'

​​Every week, we highlight the longform articles from recent days that we think you shouldn't miss.​ Here are this week's picks:



Restricting abortions, cracking down on undocumented immigrants, making citizens show ID cards to vote, restricting transgender people from using the appropriate bathroom — these are just a few of the extreme steps the Texas state legislature has taken (or tried to take) in recent years. In this satisfyingly thorough and surprisingly entertaining chronicle of a state in turmoil, Lawrence Wright explains how Texas became the most conservative state in the country.

[The New Yorker]

John Stanton shows just how polarized the immigration debate has become in this profile a few of the volunteers who devote their days to trying to prevent migrant deaths in Arizona's Sonoran Desert. They leave food, water and medical supplies along heavily trafficked routes — but these simple gestures of humanitarian outreach have made them a target of Customs and Border Protection agents.

[BuzzFeed]

Almost 25 million Americans suffer from asthma, and their treatment costs a cumulative $60 billion a year. Vann R. Newkirk II (who is, incidentally, one of those sufferers) looks at some cutting-edge medical interventions and public health policies that could potentially make the lives of asthmatics much easier — and their medical bills much lower.

[The Atlantic]

Criminal prosecutors often rely on forensic analysts to present evidence to judges and juries, but those forensic analysts are often wrong. Mallory Locklear explains why it's so difficult to keep junk science out of courtrooms and how innocent people have gone to prison due to flawed "expert" testimony.

[The Outline]

Why has the French woman become an aspirational figure for so many American women (and American brands)? Eliza Brooke traces the long history of the "enchanting but accessible, foreign but familiar" archetype, from Brigitte Bardot to Estée Lauder's new Parisian spokesmodel.

[Racked]