The Coming Ravages Of Climate Change And Other Great Reads

David Wallace-Wells' description of the coming ravages of climate change set off a furious debate among climate experts about whether the article exaggerated the likelihood of disaster. Regardless, Wallace-Wells' straightforward, urgent explanation of what a heating world could do to arable land, air quality, marine life and every aspect of human society is absolutely essential reading. His predictions probably won't all come true, but they could come true, and that should motivate some serious reflection.

In case you don't have enough issues to be alarmed about these days, Matt Stoller makes the compelling case that you should be paying attention to the erosion of antitrust laws and the resulting domination of companies like Amazon, Google and Facebook. If you're a millennial, you might not remember a time when either major party prioritized fighting monopolies, but Stoller profiles a few Democrats who are trying to restore real competition and consumer freedom to the marketplace.

Over the past few decades, computers have learned how to beat even the most brilliant humans at games like chess, Go and poker. But what does that mean about computers' capabilities in the real world? In this enjoyable history of AI gaming, Oliver Roeder suggests that computers' domination of their makers on the game board might not mean all that much in the grand scheme of things.

The dysfunction currently emanating from Washington, DC can be enormously disheartening, but some aspects of Trump-era politics are so ridiculous that all you can do is laugh. Veteran DC reporter Mark Leibovich — whose 2013 book This Town was a gossipy "anthropological snapshot" of the nation's capital — has written a delicious post-Trump update full of absurd, Veep-worthy details from inside the institutions that are now in thrall to an anti-democratic president.

On July 7, 2016 — one day before his 10th wedding anniversary — Mark Hughes was falsely identified on Twitter as a suspect in a shooting that killed 5 Dallas police officers and injured 9 others. Hughes has since devoted his life to Black Lives Matter and Second Amendment causes, even as he realizes that black men who exercise their right to bear arms will always be seen as a threat.

