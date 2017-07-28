When A Philosophy Professor Condones Violence, And Other Great Long Reads

Every week, we highlight the longform articles from recent days that we think you shouldn't miss.​ Here are this week's picks:​

This must-read profile of Texas A&M philosophy professor Tommy J. Curry touches on a number of hot-button issues: racial justice, academic freedom, the rise of the far-right media, the corporatization of universities. Some comments Curry once made about the role of violence in black people's struggle for equality went viral earlier this year, and all the usual proponents of free speech were nowhere to be found in the resulting firestorm.

[The Chronicle Of Higher Education]

Forced sterilization is an ugly part of American history that most of us assume is long gone. Not so, argues Zoë Beery in this straightforward chronicle of eugenics in America. When modern-day judges and prosecutors offer defendants plea deals that include temporary or permanent sterilization, they are continuing a horrifying tradition of violating prisoners' human rights.

[The Outline]

Terrence McCoy's profile of rural Virginia family running out of money for food, the third installment of a series about disability benefits in America, assiduously avoids easy answers. But if you think people who hold signs asking for money on the side of the road are just "lazy bums" who refuse to work, it's sure to complicate your thinking.

[The Washington Post]

There are a number of common syndromes that doctors still don't fully understand — think chronic fatigue syndrome, irritable bowel syndrome and fibromyalgia — but instead of acknowledging the limits of their knowledge, doctors have an annoying tendency to belittle patients and tell them it's all in their heads. In this fascinating article, Ed Cara explains some of the genetic research that could one day result in effective treatment for some of the people who suffer from unexplained symptoms.

[Undark]

If you're reading this, odds are good that you have access to reliable internet service. But 23 million Americans, mostly living in rural areas, do not. Clare Malone visits a county in Colorado where only 5.6% of adults have broadband to shed light on just how far we are as a country from universal broadband service.

[FiveThirtyEight]

In the 1980s, prosecutors jailed several bank executives involved in the savings-and-loan crisis. After the 2008 mortgage crisis, not a single executive was indicted. Is the shift a result of corporate lobbying? Appeals court decisions? Or are federal prosecutors just members of "the Chickenshit Club"? Patrick Radden Keefe takes a look at the complex psychological and sociological factors that have prevented law enforcement agents from trying, convicting and effectively punishing white-collar criminals.

[The New Yorker]