Ticks Can Smell You And Will Chase You, And Other Facts

Welcome to What We Learned This Week, a digest of the most important facts from the past few days. This week: The best meat in tube form, the best way to avoid ticks and the treachery of UPS trucks.

Personally, when it comes to hot dogs they're all pretty much interchangeable. I guess they're more like pizza: Unless something is really, really wrong they all have a base level of deliciousness. Just their very existence guarantees that when you take a bite it's gonna taste like a hot dog, and hot dogs are good so it'll be good.

That said, the folks over at the New York Times took 10 beef hot dogs, ate them and then as is custom, ranked them. To their palates, Wellshire Farms's beef franks came out on top, closely followed by New York City standby Hebrew National's kosher beef franks.

So if you're heading to a picnic and want to buy something that'll maybe maybe the guests go "Wow, hey this is a pretty good hotdog," then sure, follow the Times' recommendation. But really, any hot dog will do.

As far as recreational drugs go, Molly, or pure MDMA, is pretty okay. Late last year the FDA approved the third phase of clinical trials, examining the connection between use of the drug and PTSD. If all goes well, the drug could be approved for prescription use by 2021. That's all cool and good, but doesn't negate one of the downsides of MDMA use: Extended use will deplete your supplies of serotonin, leaving you feeling pretty crummy.

But hidden amongst the nootropics craze currently hitting the tech and libertarian circles, is one all-natural supplement that could replace recreational use of MDMA: Katy. In fact, as Haley Hamilton recounts in piece for Mel on her time with the pill, it seems to work? At least for her.

Granted, the idea of an all-natural supplement replacing a high-quality pharmaceutical drug probably has alarms ringing in your head. Which: yeah, understandable. But then again, take something like melatonin. I take it. It happens to work wonders for making me fall asleep. Maybe it works, maybe it's just a strong placebo effect. Either way, I'm sleeping.

There are many cool and helpful facts in Popular Science's extensive guide to ticks. Wear light-colored clothing to spot potential ticks easier. Rip them off by their head. These are probably things you have heard before.

What you might not know, however, is that the ticks are after you. You enter the woods, and they can smell your breath. If you decide to water the plants, they can smell that to. And because they have legs, as soon as they smell you they will begin to move towards you. Because they are tiny ticks, it won't be fast but they'll slowly hone in on your scent, finally latching onto you when you least expect it — when you're relaxing in a hammock or sleeping next to the fire.

You can easily run from the ticks, but you cannot hide.

Everyone loves the UPS truck. When I was young I used to get super excited every time they drove by the house. I have no idea. I would just run and scream "IT'S THE UPS MAN!" For some reason, my parents only encouraged my enthusiasm for the UPS man. I have no idea why.

I suppose the UPS man was a rare moment when the machinations of the outside world finally extended their tendrils into our quiet, rural road. Here was a truck bearing items from the outside word and thus, by extension, he too was an outsider — although the reality he probably just lived in the next town over or something. I also pronounced UPS like the word, and not like the acronym. What the hell happened in my childhood?

Anyway, it turns out the newer UPS trucks have white roofs. The natural light they let in makes it easier for drivers to locate packages. It also, apparently, makes the back of the truck hot as hell. I guess you can't have everything.

