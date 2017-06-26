The 5 Best Headphones On Amazon (That Are Less Than $100)

​More than any other gadget, headphones run the entire price gamut. And with cheap earbuds costing less than $10 and audiophile-approved options retailing for over $1,000, it can be easy to get lost. We (we being Reviewed + Digg dot com) got you covered.

For under $100, you can pick up a great all-around pair of headphones for work, home, the gym, or whatever. These are the best we've found so far, and the ones we'd recommend to our own friends and family. Which are all of y’all duh.

With a starting price of $99 and a design that competes with headphones that cost up to 10x as much, 1More's Triple Driver in-ears certainly have their work cut out for them. While they aren't necessarily the best headphones we've ever tried, they're just about the best sub-$100 in-ears we've tested to date. They're stylish, sound great, and they complement every genre of music from hip-hop, to classical to blues.

9.4/10

In-ear headphones are a dime a dozen, and there are plenty of solid options out there—at a price. If you’re in the market for heavyweight in-ear headphones without blowing through your bank account, you might want to consider the MEE Audio M-Duo. They performed well in lab tests and are affordable, thanks to a simple, no-nonsense design that has been a hit with hundreds of user reviewers as well as our experts.

9/10

Whether traversing a sea of commuters on a busy subway, braving stretchy pants and an hour of cardio, or doggedly tramping down the sidewalk for a boss's third latte—sometimes, we just need music to keep us going. For that, the Audio-Technica SonicFuel in-ears are a great option that's been around for years. Costing well under $100, these sound great, offer a solid low-end, and fit well in most people's ears.

8.9/10

The best thing you can do to keep ambient noise from messing with your music is to spend upwards of $1,000 for custom ear molds. At least, that used to be the case. But newcomer Decibullz has a much more affordable option in its debut headphones, the Contours. Instead of a visit to a professional, all you need is hot water and 15 minutes of your time. The result? Rich sound that stops unwanted interference in its tracks.

8.9/10





This week, we took JBL's J33i in-ears (MSRP $79.95) into battle to test their audio mettle. In case you aren't familiar, JBL is actually a division of Harman Industries. Yes, as in Harman Kardon and AKG—it's all under the same, well-versed hood.

8.6/10





If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

