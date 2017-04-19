Our 10 Favorite Gadgets That Are Less Than $30

​Want to upgrade your slowly fraying, basically ancient gadgets without going for broke? We've rounded up all the daily essentials, from charging cables you can use on the daily to a gadget that will keep you from ever losing your keys again. (Yes, even you.)

Best of all, everything is under $30.

Forget those other wimpy cables you have to buy again and again - these Steel Man MicroUSB Charging Cables (lol copyright laws) are made to last. Special cladding prevents the cable and the ends from fraying, and the extra long 1.2-meter cable gives you flexibility as you charge.

Buy now: This tough cable is $9.99, reduced from $14.99.

Got limited desk space at the office, plus an obnoxiously huge set of (totally essential) headphones? Get the The Anchor: The Original Under-Desk Headphone Stand Mount and create a little more room. Stick it underneath your desk and hang your headset when it's not in use.

Buy now: Make space for $9.99 - that's half off the original price of $19.99.

Welcome to another planet of sound: get “The Cube” Bluetooth Speaker and enjoy powerful audio paired with flashing lights. It'll be like your own intergalactic space party, wherever you decide to take it.



Buy now: Tune in for $25.99, or 48% off the usual price of $49.99.

Turn your regular old smartphone charger into a more useful gadget with the NomadPlus Smartphone Wall Charger & Battery Pack. Slip the NomadPlug into the wall and charge your phone - take it out, and the internal 1800mAh backup battery charges your device on-the-go.

Buy now: Power up for $18.99 - that's 52% off the usual price of $39.95.





Perfect for summer, these FRESHeBUDS Bluetooth Earbuds were made to withstand activity, sweat and water alike. They even cancel out external noise and fully charge up in 90 minutes.

Buy now: Eight hours of playtime for $22.95 - that's 77% off the original price of $100.

Bring this bad boy to the pool and officially start off summer a little bit early this year. Get this FresheTech Splash Tunes Bluetooth Shower Speaker and stream your favorite songs inside the splash zone (or the shower).

Buy now: Suction cup this to any surface for $19.99, or 59% off the original price of $49.95.

Sometimes it's like Apple EarPods were built to drop out of your ears, not play music. This Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods: 2-Pack keeps them securely and comfortably in place, no matter how much you sway to the music.

Buy now: Hook it up for $14.99, reduced from $19.98.

Smartphone or GoPro, this Gekkopod Mobile Smartphone Mount is ideal for the most epic of videos or photos as you move. Latch it onto just about anything: tree branch, fence or ground, and get ready to move.

Buy now: Get this universal mount for $19.95, reduced from $24.95.

There's nothing more annoying than losing your keys. Attach the Nut Find 3 Smart Tracker to whatever you misplace the most, and it'll give a soft beep whenever you start to leave without all your belongings. Or check the app to view the item's most recent location.

Buy now: Keep track of your stuff - get it for $19.99, reduced from $24.99.

We spend a lot of time on our computers, so it's essential to make sure we're comfortable and safe working on them. These MagicGrips for Apple Magic Mouse 1 & 2 feel great and save your wrists from carpal tunnel, while relaxing your grip on your mouse.

Buy now: Work more comfortably for $10.99, reduced from $14.99.





