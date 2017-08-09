The 13 Best Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now

From solar-powered battery packs to Plankton speakers, here are 13 gadgets on Amazon that got us geeking out / direct depositing our paychecks into Amazon prime.

So you never have to worry about keys to lose or combinations to remember.

If that headline doesn’t sell it, you probably shouldn’t buy it.

Fast, stylish and works with all Qi-compatible devices. Here's the full list.

It’s hard to sleep through an alarm when it forces you to get out of bed to turn it off.





This sleek stand helps your posture and makes the most of whatever space you’re working in.

And for nearly $3k, it should be.

This solar (and battery) powered charger is perfect for on-the-go charging.

It’s like an Instagram you can hold.

For when you want fried food, but also want to be healthy.

Might we suggest...

The folks at Audio Technica know what they’re doing.

It’s got a sleek design, and more importantly, has a 99.97% efficiency rating.

It’s one-button touch control tap and 146 degree ultra-wide view helps you easily capture anything.









If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

