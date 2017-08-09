DIGG PICKS

The 13 Best Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon Right Now

From solar-powered battery packs to Plankton speakers, here are 13 gadgets on Amazon that got us geeking out / direct depositing our paychecks into Amazon prime. 

A Smartphone-Enabled Lock

So you never have to worry about keys to lose or combinations to remember.

 

Make Good Coffee Anywhere

If that headline doesn’t sell it, you probably shouldn’t buy it.

 

Charge Devices Without A Cable

Fast, stylish and works with all Qi-compatible devices. Here's the full list

 

An Alarm Clock That Will Actually Wake You Up

It’s hard to sleep through an alarm when it forces you to get out of bed to turn it off.

 


Maximize Your Workspace

This sleek stand helps your posture and makes the most of whatever space you’re working in.

 

Maybe The Best Speaker Ever?

And for nearly $3k, it should be.

 

Make Sure Your Phone Never Runs Out Of Battery

This solar (and battery) powered charger is perfect for on-the-go charging.

 

Because Instant Pics Are Fun

It’s like an Instagram you can hold.

 

The Original Air Fryer

For when you want fried food, but also want to be healthy.

 

If You Like Spongebob And Speakers

Might we suggest...

 

The Best Turntable For Under $100

The folks at Audio Technica know what they’re doing.

 

Our Favorite Air Purifier

It’s got a sleek design, and more importantly, has a 99.97% efficiency rating.

 

This Waterproof Digital Camera

It’s one-button touch control tap and 146 degree ultra-wide view helps you easily capture anything.

 



If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale.

