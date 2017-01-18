Ten Products You Didn’t Know Existed But Totally Need

If not buying random (but useful!) stuff was a New Year’s resolution, stop reading now. But let’s be real, you already broke that with your 3am drunk Amazon Tiny Hands TM purchase, so might as well scoop up some of the best gadgets of 2017, too.​



This Layze Car Mount keeps your smartphone attached to your car’s windshield or dashboard for easy hands-free operation. Which is perfect if you’re trying to avoid hefty fines for ‘gramming when you should be, like, driving safely.

Buy now: Grab this super-flexible mount for $12.99, or 73% off.

Your mother-in-law is visiting? That’s cool. Give her the welcome she deserves by hanging this T-rex shower curtain in the guest bathroom.

Buy now: Get this curtain for $30 off, but if you send Mildred to the E.R. that’s on you.

This is the year you will not throw chairs in the office — and this magical magnetic putty is here to help. When you’re done squeezing the life out of it, this putty can also be repurposed as magnets.

Buy now: Property damage is more expensive to repair, so grab this putty for $9.99 instead.

Even the cold can’t stop the beat. Case in point? This Bluetooth Beanie, which does double duty by keeping your noggin warm and the tunes flowing.

Buy now: Add a soundtrack to your winter for $27.99, reduced from $79.95.

Listen, no one wants to be the person at the party strumming a guitar for literally anyone who'll pay them attention. But you also want to know how to play the hits in case anyone should ask. So get this smart guitar, which is smartphone-compatible and lets you learn some chords before committing to the real thing.

Buy now: Real guitars are way pricier: get the Jamstik+ for $239.99.

Life gets crazy, so grab this ultra-versatile survival knife. It includes a no-slip grip, sharpener, fire starter, cord cutter, and paracord handle. You know, for those times you’re tied up in a pit of giant snakes or whatever.

Buy now: Escape uncomfortable situations for $32.99, reduced from $44.99.





This Rocket Keychain Grinder fits right onto any smoking aficionado’s keyring. It’s also a container, heating chamber, and mouthpiece — all packed into one convenient device so you can get straight to business faster.

Buy now: Get the Rocket Keychain Grinder for $29.99, lowered from $39.99.

Be prepared for the long summer ahead with these Narwhal BBQ skewers — it’s the perfect excuse to get grilling while honoring your favorite real live not fake animal.

Buy now: The quaintest skewers on the seven seas are just $34.99, reduced from $50.

Forever ever? Forever ever. This supercharged flashlight is the perfect accessory for any toolkit: it emits a super bright beam of 1000-2000 lumens for up to 100,000 hours. Perfect for camping deep in the woods at night or dramatically lighting your face during a serious conversation.

Buy now: It’s even water-resistant — grab it for $20.99, or 47% off.

There’s no way this football-shaped flask could be a bad idea, right? Fill up this pigskin-shaped container with up to 10 shots of your favorite hard liquor. Or soda. Or Probiotic tea. It doesn't matter just follow yr bliss.

Buy now: You’ll still be able to throw spirals like a dream. Get it for $16.99.





