PATRIOTIC AF

American Flag Ice Cream Cake, And Other Recipes To Cook This Holiday Weekend

​​Every week, food writers are writing new recipes and unearthing old ones. Here are some of the most intriguing and appetizing recipes published in recent days.

Pineapple And Mezcal Tonic

 Ben Dewey for Bon Appétit

This smoky, juicy, tart and refreshing cocktail is the perfect way to kick off your holiday weekend. (If you want to learn a new skill this weekend, the garnish on this cocktail presents the perfect opportunity to master the New York Times Magazine's recent guide to tying a cherry stem into a knot.)

[Bon Appétit]

​Grilled Korean Bulgogi Burgers

 Emily and Matt Clifton for Serious Eats

Don't get in a burger rut this Independence Day — liven things up by brushing your beef patties with a sweet-and-spicy glaze and serving them with kimchi mayo.

[Serious Eats]

3-Ingredient Pesto Grilled Chicken With Peaches

 Photo by Chelsea Kyle, food styling by Olivia Mack Anderson for Epicurious

Or, for a simpler but no less appealing grilled main course, marinate some dark-meat chicken in pesto and gently char it alongside some juicy peaches.

[Epicurious]

Pickle-Brined Tofu

  Jamie Vespa for Cooking Light

The vegans in your midst will thank you for making this unusual tofu recipe, which involves soaking tofu strips in leftover pickle juice overnight (for flavor) then breading and baking them (for texture).

[Cooking Light]

Tomato And Zucchini Casserole With Crisp Cheddar Topping

 Andrew Scrivani for The New York Times

New York Times recipe columnist Melissa Clark calls casseroles a "nearly indispensable classic of the potluck table," and she recommends this hearty summer vegetable gratin. Whole-milk ricotta, fresh herbs and black olives finish out the crunchy, savory topping.

[The New York Times]

American Flag Ice Cream Cake

 James Ransom for Food52

It's cold, it's sweet, it's patriotic and it will probably elicit more oohs and aahs than the fireworks. What more could you ask for from a Fourth of July dessert?

[Food52]

L.V. Anderson is Digg's managing editor.