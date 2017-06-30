American Flag Ice Cream Cake, And Other Recipes To Cook This Holiday Weekend

Every week, food writers are writing new recipes and unearthing old ones. Here are some of the most intriguing and appetizing recipes published in recent days.
Pineapple And Mezcal Tonic
This smoky, juicy, tart and refreshing cocktail is the perfect way to kick off your holiday weekend. (If you want to learn a new skill this weekend, the garnish on this cocktail presents the perfect opportunity to master the New York Times Magazine's recent guide to tying a cherry stem into a knot.)
Grilled Korean Bulgogi Burgers
Don't get in a burger rut this Independence Day — liven things up by brushing your beef patties with a sweet-and-spicy glaze and serving them with kimchi mayo.
3-Ingredient Pesto Grilled Chicken With Peaches
Or, for a simpler but no less appealing grilled main course, marinate some dark-meat chicken in pesto and gently char it alongside some juicy peaches.
Pickle-Brined Tofu
The vegans in your midst will thank you for making this unusual tofu recipe, which involves soaking tofu strips in leftover pickle juice overnight (for flavor) then breading and baking them (for texture).
Tomato And Zucchini Casserole With Crisp Cheddar Topping
New York Times recipe columnist Melissa Clark calls casseroles a "nearly indispensable classic of the potluck table," and she recommends this hearty summer vegetable gratin. Whole-milk ricotta, fresh herbs and black olives finish out the crunchy, savory topping.
American Flag Ice Cream Cake
It's cold, it's sweet, it's patriotic and it will probably elicit more oohs and aahs than the fireworks. What more could you ask for from a Fourth of July dessert?
[Food52]