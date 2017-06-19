The Best Everyday Carry Items You Can Get On Amazon

“Everyday Carry.” “EDC.” “Shit you always have with you.” Whatever you call it, here’s the very best stuff to carry around that you can buy on Amazon.
This Charging Cord Does Everything You Want It To
It’s 10-feet long and comes with an anchor to make sure your devices stay put.
A $5 Money Clip That Gets The Job Done
This is what minimalism looks like.
This Energy Spray Gets Your Skin Feeling Right
Made with the soothing, healing powers of essential oils, this spray provides a burst of energy whenever you need it, all while repairing, balancing, and toning your skin.
This Umbrella Protects Against Torrential Rain And 55 MPH Winds
Mother Nature will always win, but this umbrella at least gives you a fighting chance.
Tasty Gum Made With All-Natural Ingredients
'Cause that Orbit gum you're chewing on sure as hell isn't.
Channel Your Inner Badass And Buy These Glasses
Just don’t lose them.
A Carabiner With A Built-In Hook
Because sometimes you need a carabiner AND a hook.
Organize All Your Stuff, Become Your Best Self
This is the kind of laptop case that would inspire you to clean out your inbox.
Noise-Canceling Headphones For Well Under $100
You can turn the noise-canceling mode on and off, and they're wireless.
This Bourbon-Leather Carryall
Imagine a world where all the wires you need are tangle free and in one place.
Upgrade Your Keyring
The author of this post has one and has fielded many a “where’d you get that?” question.
This Backpack Can Be As Big Or As Small As You Need It To Be
Within reason. Let’s not get crazy.
Has A Water Bottle Ever Made You Do A Double Take?
This one is designed so you can fit it in your briefcase and also look really cool.
The Best Lunch Box You Can Buy
There’s a reason why people have been using tiffins for centuries.
If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.