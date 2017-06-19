The Best Everyday Carry Items You Can Get On Amazon

“Everyday Carry.” “EDC.” “Shit you always have with you.” Whatever you call it, here’s the very best stuff to carry around that you can buy on Amazon. ​

It’s 10-feet long and comes with an anchor to make sure your devices stay put.









This is what minimalism looks like.

Made with the soothing, healing powers of essential oils, this spray provides a burst of energy whenever you need it, all while repairing, balancing, and toning your skin.





Mother Nature will always win, but this umbrella at least gives you a fighting chance.

'Cause that Orbit gum you're chewing on sure as hell isn't.





Just don’t lose them.









Because sometimes you need a carabiner AND a hook.



This is the kind of laptop case that would inspire you to clean out your inbox.





You can turn the noise-canceling mode on and off, and they're wireless.

Imagine a world where all the wires you need are tangle free and in one place.

The author of this post has one and has fielded many a “where’d you get that?” question.

Within reason. Let’s not get crazy.





This one is designed so you can fit it in your briefcase and also look really cool.





The Best Lunch Box You Can Buy

There’s a reason why people have been using tiffins for centuries.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

