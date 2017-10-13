You Can Keep Learning New Skills On This Site (Forever) For Under $60

Technology develops at a lightning fast rate. So much so that the minute you learn one skill, it's time to dive into another. There's always a demand for a new application, a fresh way to approach a project and a new skill set to learn. Most people switch careers, pick up new skills, and work on cross-functional teams. So if you're looking to make a move into tech or make yourself more competitive in your current role, the best way to stay relevant is to learn. This OSTraining Developer Courses: Lifetime Subscription is an economic way to do that. There's a course for just about anything you'd want to learn, from project management to HTML, SEO to JavaScript and more.

Think of this massive library like a gateway to career development in virtually any direction you'd want. In fact, the content included in OSTraining is so high quality, it's referenced by three out of four members once a week. A pretty impressive roster of customers love this library, including Apple, Hewlett Packard, Harvard, Yale, Peace Corps and Habitat for Humanity. That's because you get guidance from some of the top experts in their respective fields, with unlimited access to an enormous library of classes and courses.

Whether you're looking to start a passion project by building and launching an incredible website for yourself using WordPress, or custom-designing something for a client using languages like JavaScript, HTML and more, you'll learn how to create responsive, engaging sites that look professional — for just pennies on the dollar. It's not essential to learn a line of code, but you'll definitely get the opportunity to pick up those skills too.

You'll be able to access a whopping 3,000+ videos focused on WordPress, WooCommerce, JavaScript, Drupal, Joomla, Magneto, SEO, HTML, CSS, PHP and more. It's everything you'd want to have in your toolkit – and on your resume. Plus, you'll be able to back up your learning with printable certificates upon each course completion. Whether you're looking to be the next e-commerce giant (Watch your back, Bezos) or build a website using Drupal (used by large organizations like Sony), this library has an applicable course for practically any business situation you'd find yourself in.

Not only will you learn from the most experienced instructors, new courses are constantly being added — so your skill set remains relevant in an ever-evolving world.

