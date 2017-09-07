The Dropbox Alternative We Should All Be Using

Sometimes the "convenience" of modern day technology is really... inconvenient. Our apps and workflows are loaded down with half-working tools that get one thing done. The smarter strategy is to use a few apps and solutions that can get a whole lot done. Specifically, Droplr.

Imagine if Dropbox wasn't so clunky to use, and Skitch was more feature-rich. You just imagined Droplr. It's a lightweight, intuitive-to-use browser and desktop-accessible app that lets you communicate with teams over files, screenshots and video recordings. It helps make conference calls and project chat threads less of a time suck and more of a productive, upgraded online conversation.

Here's how it works: just drag and drop the file(s) you want to work on into your Droplr account. You can work with up to three different users to finish that presentation with your peers, brainstorm new website ideas with your PM or develop a new storyboard for your visual project.

Droplr isn't an ordinary file sharing solution. It removes barriers from creative communication and helps you share more information and get more done. Here's some other handy tool features:

Instantaneous Sharing

Whether you're taking a screenshot or a video recording, you can choose what to do with your screen, on any device: that can be instantly included and shared as a link in a chat or email.





Automated Organization

The worst thing about creating a content library anywhere? Organizing it in a way where you can actually find stuff later. Droplr lets you tag all your "Drops" (content) without any messy folders, and even auto-classify content as it comes through.

Screenshot Markups

Ever been working on a document over a call, before realizing everything needs to be marked up? With Droplr, you can easily share your screen through captures and write on them up so your team knows exactly what you're referencing. You get to preview what you share, and only share what you want to show. You can even choose if you want the content to disappear once you've released it, or password protect certain Drops.





Easy Video Recording

We've all had that nightmare video conference call: you start the recording too soon, you can't figure out which screen is actually the sharing screen, you don't know how to mute...the list goes on. With Droplr, you can select any part of your screen that you want to record, and pause or mute audio during recording – it's simple to use, helping cut back on the anxiety you already feel when cameras get involved.

Droplr seamlessly integrates with the products you might already be using around the office, like Slack, Jira, Confluence, Google Docs, Asana, Hipchat, Twitter, Basecamp, Photoshop, Illustrator and more. So stop working with a whole bunch of stuff, and hone in on the thing that works.

Get it here for $39.99, or 90% off.

If you buy something through our posts, we may receive a small share of the sale. Please buy a Ferrari. For more of Digg's suggestions on how to spend your money, check out Digg Picks.

